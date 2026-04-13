Croatia Rally: Day 2 TGR-WRT keeps up the fight on Croatia’s tricky tar

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team drivers Takamoto Katsuta and Sami Pajari remain in podium position with one day remaining of a punishing Croatia Rally.

The second day of the rally took crews away from the coast and inland towards Karlovac, which would host a mid-day tyre fitting zone before the morning’s four tests were then repeated in reverse order during the afternoon. Gravel and dirt pulled onto the road would make the second pass of stages extra challenging.

After leading overnight on a round of the FIA World Rally Championship for the first time, Pajari was continuing to drive well and control his advantage, which stood at 12.7 seconds after SS13. However, he cruelly then had to stop to change a wheel and tyre early in SS14, conceding around two minutes.

Third-placed Katsuta also finished the same stage with a loss of front-left tyre pressure, dropping around 1m30s. With several other drivers also experiencing similar issues, Katsuta actually moved up to second place overall, ending the day 1m14.5s behind the new leader Thierry Neuville (Hyundai). Pajari is 31.9s further back in third position overall.

After both went off the road on Friday, Oliver Solberg and Elfyn Evans restarted this morning. Solberg won six of the day’s eight stages with Evans also regularly in the top two and winning the day’s final stage as they look ahead to the chance to pick up valuable points on Sunday.

In WRC2, GR Yaris Rally2 driver Roope Korhonen climbed to third in class and seventh overall, with Alejandro Cachón fifth in class and ninth overall. TGR WRC Challenge Program driver Yuki Yamamoto was one of many Rally2 drivers to be caught out in a slippery SS11, sliding wide and damaging the rear-right corner, but is set to restart on Sunday.

Quotes:

