Pic of the Day; Kate Theresa Features in Edition 76 – The Exotic Beach Girl Edition

Model

Kate theresa

StarSign

Aquarius

Country of Origin

South Africa

Career Highlight

Winning Miss Culture & Tattoo 2016, My own Health and Wellness Online Store

If I were a Car

Whatever car is Off-The-Hook but still respectable, that would be me. And probably Pink … 🙂

Your Fav Tattoo

I get ideas, I like them, I get them tattooed. No stories behind them except one that represents my Nan who passed away.

Biggest Turn-On

Tall! Handsome! Beard! Tattoos! Someone who can make me laugh is a winner!

Likes

Laughter, Modelling & Tattoos

DisLikes

Negativity

Greatest Ambition

I want to be a Superstar! I’m going to be a Superstar!

Appears in

Edition 76 Feature Girl

