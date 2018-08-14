Introducing Barbara Palvin from Edition 76 – The Exotic Beach Girl Edition

When I first started out, I found it really hard to be rejected all the time. You invest in a casting, you prepare and get excited about it, then when I fail and don’t get it, it makes me question whether I should be a model.

Barbara Palvin, is a Hungarian model and actress who was born on 8th October 1993.

Barbara was named as the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue “Rookie of the Year.”

She also appeared on Love magazine’s 2016 advent video recreating Sharon Stone’s iconic Basic Instinct scene.

Barbara was discovered on the streets of Budapest at the age of 13, and shot her first editorial in 2006 for Spur Magazine.

She subsequently moved to Asia where she maintained a steady stream of bookings until she began to appear on magazines.

In fact, Barbara has quite the Covergirl credentials with cover appearances on L’Officiel (Paris, Russia, Turkey, Thailand, Singapore), Vogue (Portugal), Marie Claire (Italy, Hungary), Glamour Hungary , Elle (Britain, Italy, Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Sweden, Serbia, Hungary), Allure, Harper’s Bazaar and Jalouse Magazine.

Barbara has also appeared in campaigns for Armani Exchange, H&M, Victoria’s Secret, and Pull & Bear.

In February 2012, she became an ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

In 2016, she was revealed to be a part of the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Class.

She also became the new face of Armani’s signature scent “Acqua di Gioia.”

Barbara is currently the face of Amazon Fashion and appeared on Express and Chaos advertising campaigns. Her runway debut was particularly special as it was an exclusive for Prada during Milan Fashion Week in February 2010.

Barbara has also walked for Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Nina Ricci, Emanuel Ungaro, Christopher Kane, Julien MacDonald, Jeremy Scott, Giles Deacon, Vivienne Westwood, Etro, and opened the pre-Fall 2011 Chanel show.

In 2012, she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and wore Rosa Clara on the Barcelona Bridal Week 2012 runway.

She is often compared to Russian model Natalia Vodianova; British Vogue editor Miranda Almond said,

“We chose Barbara because she is absolutely exquisite looking a cross between a young Brooke Shields and Natalia Vodianova”.

In fact, it’s inteesting that Barbara credits Vodianova and Kate Moss as her favorite models.

Barbara also ventured into an acting career where she appeared in the 2014 film Hercules as the mythological queen `Antimache’.

Barbara also enjoys a good media ranking as her popularity continues to grow.

Barbara was ranked in 2016 as number 14 on the Money Girls list by models.com and #17 on Forbes as one of the highest paid models in the world.

Later that year, she was ranked 4th in the 2016 Maxim Hot 100 2016.

I love acting and would love to do it more. It’s harder to go into acting as a model now than it ever was because so many models are doing the same thing. I want to do anything that’s challenging and not within my comfort zone, and a Bond girl is so different to who I am.

