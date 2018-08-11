Ford Performance Unveils the 2019 NASCAR Mustang

With great excitement at it’s Dearborn headquarters, Ford Performance has announced and unveiled the 2019 Mustang to be entered into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Sporting Shelby style stripes, and contours obviously borrowed and evolved from the Shelby Mustang GT-350R, the NASCAR racer looked every part the high performance candidate for the next NASCAR season.

“We’ve never competed in the highest, top echelon of American stock racing, the most popular form of performance in the US”, was the opening statement from Global Motorsport Director Mark Rushbrook in the intro. “So it is only appropriate that the Mustang races in the most popular form of racing in the USA!”

At that point, three-time NASCAR champ Tony Stewart, who is now team-owner got behind the wheel to drive through the curtain and provide the public debut of the car.

“The car guy in me wants to look at the lines and how sexy it is,” said Clint Bowyer, driver for Stewart-Haas Racing. “The NASCAR driver in him, tries to figure out how fast it will be, and where engineers and crew chiefs will push to make it even faster”. “You put in the due diligence, put in the effort, in the hope it will perform better, obviously,” he said. “It’s like everything in life. You put your blood, sweat and tears into it. But you really don’t know until you go out and line her up and see what she does. With the technology and everything we have in today’s day and age, we think it’ll be bigger and better than we’ve ever had.”

The Mustang is of course, Ford’s oldest car and currently the world’s best-selling sports coupe.

In addition to the great NASCAR news , Ford also announced that the 10 millionth Mustang rolled off the production floor in Flat Rock the previous day.

According to Nascar.com, Mark Rushbrook, tried to push it one step further, jokingly asking Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, if the Mustang could run in Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 race at Michigan International Speedway (Shown live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The 2019 NASCAR season begins in Daytona, with the Mustang set to make its first competitive appearance on February 10.

The Ford Mustang continues to the be the performance car of champions.

Visit the official websites of Ford Performance and NASCAR for more information.