She’s our most popular and familiar cover model with 10 cover appearances to her credit. She is of course Viviana Soldano Fabrizio and she appears in the current Edition 95 – The Sexy Autumn Edition!

As sexy as she appears in the current edition, Viviana is exquisite in HERE , and also on eBay.

With 12 Stunning, Full Colour A3 Sized Posters representing each month, you be able to love Viviana for an entire year!

One of the most successful International Models of the world, Viviana Soldano Fabrizio appears exceptionally stunning in her cover-shoot for autobabes.com.au i-Magazine’s Edition 95, and of course this 2022 Calendar. Viviana is a successful Lingerie, Glamour and Fashion model who has appeared in many publications, and in multiple appearances on the cover of our own.

All photos in this set were produced and Photographed by Christina Schock whilst Viviana did the styling and the layout of her environment. The location was the master bathroom in the Newport Beach California home of Viviana which she shares with her husband Bruce Fabrizio who is the founder and principle of SimpleGreen, the cleaning products that are environmentally friendly.

All proceeds from this Calendar go to assist Viviana with her Charity AmoreForDogs , catering for rescue and all K9 needs.