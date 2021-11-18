68th Macau Grand Prix | Macau GT Cup

One of the most prestigious events of the year in Asia, the Macau Grand Prix is all set to get underway this weekend. For a second year in a row, the event will feature teams and drivers exclusively from Hong Kong, China and Macau due to pandemic regulations. As previously announced, Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Darryl O’Young will contest the 2021 Macau GT Cup as part of the 68th Macau Grand Prix in the #95 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

This will be O’Young’s 17th entry at the Macau Grand Prix. Being a 5-time race winner, he is no stranger to the challenging Guia Circuit. However, with the extraordinary circumstances this year, O’Young is expecting a challenging weekend, coming straight out of a long quarantine. Furthermore, he last raced at the 67th Macau Grand Prix in 2020, where he secured Pole Position and finished first in the Qualifying Race. Starting from P11 due to a post-race penalty, he showcased years of experience and grit to make his way back to P4.

In a year that has been challenging for race teams in Asia, the team has focused on the positives and are hopeful for the upcoming race. With limited time on track, O’Young will rely on his knowledge of the track to secure strong results at the Macau GT Cup. He is determined to put the disappointment of last year’s race behind and excited to get back on track.

Craft-Bamboo Racing has been a regular at the Macau Grand Prix, taking part every year since 2015. With the global pandemic, 2021 has been particularly difficult, having to manage everything remotely with limited staff being present on-ground due to travel restrictions. However, the team is dedicated to be a part of this esteemed event and be a flag-bearer for motorsports in Hong Kong and Asia.

The 2021 Macau GT Cup will see some of the best GT drivers from the region battle it out in cars from 6 different manufacturers for one of the most coveted titles in GT racing. The weekend will kick off on Friday with a single Free Practice session and the Qualifying session later that afternoon. The first 8-lap race will take place on Saturday followed by the main 12-lap race on Sunday. All sessions will be available to watch live on the Macau Grand Prix website and broadcasted across television networks globally. Follow Craft-Bamboo Racing social channels to receive real-time live racing updates.

Macau GT Cup SCHEDULE (all times in GMT+8)

19 November 2021 | Friday

1120 – 1145: Free Practice

1555 – 1620: Qualifying

20 November 2021 | Saturday

1320 – 1335: Warm Up

1550 – 1620: Race 1 (8 laps)

21 November 2021 | Sunday

1310 – 1350: Race 2 (12 laps)