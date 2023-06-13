Craft-Bamboo Racing looking to extend championship lead in Fuji

Juncadella and Schiller to share driving duties in #37 Mercedes-AMG GT3 this season

Fuji International Speedway to host rounds 3 and 4 for Fanatec GT Asia this weekend

Craft-Bamboo Racing is returning to Japan for rounds 3 and 4 of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS scheduled to be held at Fuji International Speedway from the 16th to the 18th of June 2023. The Hong Kong team is delighted to welcome back Mercedes-AMG driver Daniel Juncadella (ESP) for the upcoming round along with a few more selected rounds this season, teaming up with Anthony Liu (CHN) in the #37 Mercedes-AMG GT3. The team is looking to carry the momentum after achieving a sensational 1-2 finish in Round 2 of the opening weekend as they gear up to go racing in Fuji this weekend.

Juncadella has been a part of several successes with Craft-Bamboo Racing, recently achieving a P2 in the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour and an overall win at the 2022 Indianapolis 8 Hour with the Asian crew. The Spanish driver boasts an impressive list of accolades with overall victories at iconic GT events like the 24 Hours of Spa, 24 Hours of Daytona and even being crowned the 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge Drivers’ Champion. He will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team as they look to extend the early championship lead.

The team has confirmed that Juncadella will be racing at 3 out of 6 race weekends of the 2023 Fanatec GT Asia calendar – namely Fuji, Okayama and the season finale in Sepang. The remainder of the rounds will still feature the young Mercedes-AMG ace, Schiller. Maximilian Goetz (GER) and Jeffrey Lee (TPE) have already been confirmed as the driver pairing in the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 sister car for the entire season, both currently sitting fourth overall in the Drivers’ Championship.

Craft-Bamboo Racing is looking strong as they head back to the 4.55 km Fuji International Speedway. The team currently sits in the lead of the championship with a narrow 3-point margin heading into this weekend. It will be an added challenge as competition is set to heat up with a record entry of 40 cars for the Fuji round.

Daniel Juncadella | Driver, #37 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

“I am very excited to come back and race with Craft-Bamboo Racing. I have always enjoyed my time there and the team is really strong. I have heard some very good things about Anthony and pairing up with him should be an exciting time. Also, being back at Fuji is quite a highlight – I have been there once for testing a GT500 car so I know the track. I hope I can live up to the standards of the team winning the race in the previous round and I will look to deliver my best.”

Darryl O’Young | Team Director, Craft-Bamboo Racing