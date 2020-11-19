67th Macau Grand Prix | Macau GT Cup

Craft-Bamboo Racing will be contesting the 2020 Macau GT Cup as part of the 67th Macau Grand Prix, fielding two Mercedes-AMG GT3s at the prestigious event. On the 20th to 22nd of November 2020, Darryl O’Young and Alex Liu will be taking to the circuit to fight for the one of the highest crowns in GT racing.

After running as the FIA GT World Cup for 6 years, the global pandemic situation means that the Macau GT Cup returns exclusively for drivers from the Greater Bay Area. This weekend, 25 of the best GT drivers from the region will be contesting for Macau GT Cup glory in front of the local fans. Leading the charge for Craft-Bamboo Racing will be Darryl O’Young, the inaugural Macau GT Cup winner back in 2008. Since his first win at this event, O’Young has gone on to taste victory at the Guia Circuit no less than 5 times, including 2 class victories in the World Touring Car Guia Race of Macau.

Joining O’Young in Craft-Bamboo Racing’s two car line-up will be Alex Liu, an experienced touring car driver from Macau. It will be Liu’s 21st appearance at the daunting street circuit; Liu has raced in multiple touring car events at the Macau Grand Prix, and has also finished on the podium twice in the TCR Asia Series in 2017. This will be Liu’s first time racing in the GT3 class at the Guia Circuit, and will be relishing the challenge of racing at his home track.

The weekend in Macau is set to be a thriller, with the top GT drivers from the Greater Bay Area competing for the top step of the podium at one of global motorsport’s most revered races. The action begins with Free Practice 1 and 2 on Friday, and Qualifying on Saturday morning. Thereafter, the 8-lap Qualification Race will be held on Saturday afternoon, setting the grid for the main 12-lap Macau GT Cup race on Sunday.

The Macau Grand Prix is one of motorsport’s most glamorous events, yet feared for it’s unforgiving nature. Featuring fast, flowing corners like Mandarin and Fisherman’s bend, to tight corners like the Melco hairpin, the Macau Circuit is the ultimate challenge for the drivers as they all vie for glory.

Schedule

20 November 2020 | Friday

1120 – 1155 Free Practice 1

1545 – 1620 Free Practice 2

21 November 2020 | Saturday

1030 – 1050 Qualifying

1610 – 1640 Qualification Race

22 November 2020 | Sunday

1245 – 1325 Macau GT Cup

QUOTES

Darryl O’Young | Driver #95 Challenger Mercedes-AMG GT3