13 AUSSIE LEGENDS SET TO ROCK THE WINERY!

Daryl Braithwaite | Ian Moss | The Black Sorrows

Kate Ceberano | Ross Wilson | Glenn Shorrock

Richard Clapton | Thirsty Merc | Dragon

Russell Morris | Shannon Noll | 1927 | Matt Finish

Special Guest MC: Mark Gable of the Choirboys

#sunsetsounds

Triple M Newcastle and Empire Touring are thrilled to announce the return of music in wine country with Sunset Sounds set to take over Roche Estate on Saturday, 27 March 2021.

On the killer lineup for Sunset Sounds 2021 are thirteen of our all-time favourite Aussie rock and pop heroes – Daryl Braithwaite, Ian Moss, The Black Sorrows, Kate Ceberano, Ross Wilson, Glenn Shorrock, Richard Clapton, Thirsty Merc, Dragon, Russell Morris, Shannon Noll and 1927 all taking the stage to belt out the hits you know and love.

Triple M Newcastle are presenting Sunset Sounds and breakfast co-host, Tanya Wilks said, “In what has been such challenging times, to have this incredible celebration of Aussie artists to look forward to, I’m absolutely stoked and can’t wait!”. Her co-host, Steve G, added “How good?! Can’t wait to go to a big gig again!”

Without further ado, the legendary artists set to rock Roche Estate for Sunset Sounds are (drum roll please) …

In a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years, Daryl Braithwaite is one of Australia’s award winning premier performers.

Between 1971 – 1979, Sherbet and Daryl Braithwaite produced 20 national Top 40 singles and were the first Australian band to top the $1 million dollar mark in album sales in this country with a total of 15 albums and 30 singles to their credit with songs like Summer Love becoming the highest selling single of 1975 and Howzat not only a No #1 hit in Australia, but also achieved #2 in England.

Following the success of Sherbet, Daryl returned in a very big way as a solo performer in 1988 with the release of the phenomenally successful Album Edge which spent well over a year in the national charts. Edge spawned four hit singles with As The Days Go By, All I Do, Let Me Be and the gold single One Summer. Although hard to follow, Daryl’s second album, Rise, proved to be equally successful becoming the biggest selling album in 1991 attaining multi-platinum status. Rise produced two further hit singles Rise and The Horses and maintaining the #1 position for three consecutive weeks before going on to achieve platinum status.

ARIA Hall Of Fame Inductee, Braithwaite recently shared his brand new, original single Love Songs through Sony Music Entertainment Australia. When you’ve got a back catalogue like Daryl Braithwaite’s it’s hard to find new material that will slip easily into an established canon of classic hits but this Australian icon has done just that.

Five time ARIA award winner, former Cold Chisel guitarist and successful solo artist, iconic Australian musician, Ian Moss will bring his unforgettable live sound and silken voice to fans of all ages. With the release of the seminal East album in 1980, Cold Chisel was the biggest band in the country. Enjoying the status of Australia’s best guitarist, Moss carefully evolved into a solo artist of the same calibre and commanding the same respect as Cold Chisel. After five years of patient nurturing, “Mossy” released his debut single Tucker’s Daughter in January 1989 and caused an immediate sensation. 2019 saw the 30th Anniversary of the iconic and landmark album Matchbook and a national tour with a killer band that received rave reviews. The album was released on 1 August 1989 and peaked at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. It remained in the Top 10 for an amazing 14 weeks, shipping more than 200,000 copies in the first 12 months alone. The album went on to win Album of the Year, Best Male Artist and Breakthrough Artist – Album, Breakthrough Artist – Single and Song of the Year (shared with Don Walker) for Tucker’s Daughter at the ARIA Music Awards in 1990.

Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows are one of Australia’s most prolific and enduringly popular bands renowned for their high-energy live shows, musicianship and infectious, rootsy rhythms. Due to celebrate the release of his 50th album in 2021 with The Black Sorrows’ forthcoming album Saint Georges Road, Joe Camilleri cements his reputation of the hardest working player and a great entertainer. The Black Sorrows are a band that love to play together and cannot wait for the next gig. They love to give every audience something special at each show and perform every tune with a vitality the breathes joy and life into every note. Expect to hear the classic soul, blues and country hits you love from Joe’s and The Black Sorrows’ enormous back catalogues along with unique arrangements of songs by artists who have influenced his astonishing 50+ year career in Australian music.

Multi ARIA Award winning artist, Kate Ceberano, has been in the business for over 35 years – writing and performing both Jazz and pop music – with seven Platinum and seven Gold albums to her name. Kate first came to prominence in the mid-80s as a 15 year old singing sensation fronting pop funk band, I’m Talking. Five consecutive hit singles and a Platinum debut album, Bear Witness, led to a swag of awards for both the band and Kate. After launching her solo career, she took out Best Female Artist at the ’88 and ’89 ARIA Awards with her triple Platinum album Brave, nominated as ARIA Album of the Year. In 1992 Kate hit the stage to perform the role of Mary in Jesus Christ Superstar. She had barely drawn breath since, racking up 27 albums over 25 years to be the most prolific Australian female recording artist of this era. Currently Kate is recording another album which she is producing. She is the most diverse and creative tour-de-force. Her work, her craft and her vision are now imbued in our collective DNA. Kate Ceberano is a bona fide national treasure, possessing one of the great voices of her generation. Long may she run.

Now Listen! Mr Eagle Rock, Ross Wilson, 2 time ARIA Hall of Fame Inductee, founder of Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock continues to have a Hell Of A Time while Living In The Land Of Oz. Always believing Ego Is Not A Dirty Word, the Skyhooks and Jo Jo Zep producer hasn’t stagnated by Living In the 70’s, but continued moving like The Fugitive Kind through the Summer of ‘81 into the 21st Century following his credo All I Wanna Do Is Rock. When the Chemistry is right to Come Back Again, he’ll get up off his Bed Of Nails, bring A Touch of Paradise to your Cool World and examine your State of the Heart. With No Time to lose practicing Primitive Love Rites in Primal Park, Things Are Hotting Up with Wilson’s song I Come In Peace being covered and becoming Joe Cocker’s last hit single. Come Said The Boy, to a Ross Wilson show in a venue near you, because we all know You’ve All Got To Go!

Glenn Shorrock is a founding member of pop groups and Little River Band, The Twilights and Axiom as well as being a solo performer. The Twilights had eight consecutive national hit singles including Needle in a Haystack and What’s Wrong with the Way I Live. Axiom’s top 10 hits were Arkansas Grass, Little Ray of Sunshine and My Baby’s Gone. Little River Band had national and international chart success, including the Shorrock-penned Emma, Help is on its Way and Cool Change. Shorrock was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1991 and as a member of Little River Band in 2004. In May 2001 the Australasian Performing Rights Association, as part of its 75th Anniversary celebrations, named Cool Change as one of the APRA Top 30 Australian songs of all time.

When he was 16, Richard Clapton inveigled his way into a Sydney hotel to hang out with the Rolling Stones. From that day on, he knew he was going to be a rock star. It’s now almost 50 years since that fateful day – years filled with a lifetime of incredible experiences, outrageous good times and a catalogue of iconic and timeless songs. Through the glory years of rock ‘n’ roll, in cities as varied as London, Berlin, Sydney, Los Angeles and Paris, Richard forged his own career and built up a significant body of work while living, loving and partying with the biggest names in the Australian and international music world. For 40 years, Richard Clapton has been, above all else, a songwriter – a wry observer of human behaviour and an astute commentator on the Australian condition. His songs – Deep Water, The Best Years of Our Lives, Goodbye Tiger, Glory Road, Lucky Country, Girls on the Avenue, Trust Somebody and Capricorn Dancer – capture the essence of this country and the meaning of our lives like few others.

Thirsty Merc are an Australian pop rock band formed in 2002 by Rai Thistlethwayte (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Phil Stack (bass guitar), Karl Robertson (drums), and Matthew Baker (guitar). The band have released 4 albums: Thirsty Merc (2004), Slideshows (2007), Mousetrap Heart (2010) and Shifting Gears (2015) and have sold over 200,000 albums, toured extensively around Australia, and received national radio airplay for their tracks. Their smash hit In the Summertime is the theme song of TV Show Bondi Rescue and hits like 20 Good Reasons, The Hard Way and their latest hit the Good Life are radio and fan favourites.

Dragon formed in 1972 and became a household name with hits that remain classics, such as Rain, Are you Old Enough?, Still in Love with You, O Zambesi and 1977’s hit summer anthem April Sun in Cuba! After the untimely death of enigmatic lead singer Marc Hunter, Dragon are now led by bass player Todd Hunter and New Zealand singer, Mark Williams. Dragon’s imprint on a generation was affirmed when Are You Old Enough? was used in the opening credits of the hit TV series, Puberty Blues. In 2008 the Australian Recording Industry Association recognised the band’s iconic status when they were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and in 2012 they celebrated their 40th anniversary with a string of sell out shows across the country.

Multi ARIA Award winner and ARIA Hall of Fame Inductee, Russell Morris has a career spanning a staggering 50 years and counting. Morris was the first Australian artist to score consecutive number one singles with his first two releases The Real Thing, one of the classic psychedelic singles of all time, and Part Three Into Paper Walls. Both reaching number 1 on the Australian charts. Fast forward to 2012, when Morris began a trilogy of albums, themed with Australian stories, with Sharkmouth reaching number 6 on the ARIA charts and certified platinum.

Shannon Noll – straight from Condobolin to TVs in every lounge room across the country courtesy of the very first season of Australian Idol. Since the release of What About Me 15 years ago, Noll has released five top ten albums, including two number-one multi-platinum sellers. He is the only Australian male artist in Australian chart history to have ten consecutive top ten singles. What About Me was certified 4× platinum and became the highest selling single of 2004 in Australia. Shannon’s popularity has never waned and he continues to deliver sensational live performances. We’ve heard it ring out from the top of the charts so many times and 2017 saw him in the finest voice of his career on his current album, Unbroken.

Known for enduring hits such as That’s When I Think of You, Compulsory Hero, ‘To Love Me, Scars, Don’t Forget Me, and, of course, If I Could, 1927 made a devastating entry into the ears of its listeners with the Quintuple Platinum selling album …ish in 1988, which earned the band a slew of ARIA Awards as well as a lot of fans along the way. Following up …ish with the multi-platinum second album The Otherside, a self-titled third album, and countless live shows at home and abroad, the last couple of decades have certainly earned 1927 legendary status. Not content to rest on their laurels, after more than 10 years, 1927 released a new studio album Generation i in 2013. It may just be the band’s finest album yet.

Best known for their hit songs Short Note, Mancini Shuffle, Hot Cover and Fade Away, classic Australian rock band Matt Finish are one of the most independent, inventive, powerful and popular live bands from the eighties, influencing and influenced by friends and contemporaries in Midnight Oil, INXS, Cold Chisel, ICEHOUSE, The Ramones, XTC and U2. Matt Finish 2020 features founding member and multi-award winning composer and producer John Prior, star of stage and screen Ric Herbert, Steve Williams from Wa Wa Nee and Phil Hall from The Lime Spiders.

Rounding out this sensational summer line-up of legends will be Choirboys’ charismatic front-man, Mark Gable, who’ll be MC-ing the day as well as performing a song or two for us. Gable formed Choirboys in 1979 and they were soon scooped up by legendary producer George Young (Easybeats) for Alberts Music. Their first album spawned the hits Never Gonna Die and Boys in the Band, but it wasn’t until 1987 that they realised the classic rock anthem Run to Paradise which is the 11th highest selling single of the 80s. That song propelled them to legendary stays in Australia and the band embarked on a ton of sell out pub tours of their own as well as bills with The Angels, Cold Chisel, Bon Jovi, Deep Purple and Def Leppard. Wait until he performs the classic Run To Paradise – a singalong is 100% guaranteed.

Sunset Sounds will be hours of hits and memories from thirteen of Australia’s most well-loved 70s, 80s and 90s hit makers gracing the stage and taking a whole generation back to a time when rock ‘n roll was a way of life and there wasn’t a camera phone in sight. There’s sure to be a whole lot of reminiscing and more than a few sing-alongs from the enthusiastic crowd.

Protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our ticketholders and workforce is our highest priority and all venues will be operating in reduced, COVIDSafe modes with all precautions stipulated by the respective State Governments.

Fans are also strongly advised to use the official ticket links and not to buy tickets from so called “reselling” websites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary for tickets that may turn out to be fake.

Tickets for Sunset Sounds go on sale at 10.00am on Tuesday, 24 November 2020. Venue and ticket outlet pre-sales commence from 10.00am on Friday, 20 November. Tickets available from Ticketek.