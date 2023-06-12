Introduction:

While the automotive world eagerly awaits the debut of the highly anticipated all-new Ford Ranger, a remarkable creation from the depths of Thailand has emerged to keep us enthralled. Wat Ford, a prominent tuning company, has taken the current generation Ford Ranger and injected it with a potent dose of muscle car influence, resulting in a jaw-dropping transformation. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Mustang, the tuned Ranger sports a custom bodykit that exudes performance and aggression. This wild creation is bound to make petrolheads weak at the knees.

Front-End Refinement:

The first thing that catches the eye is the Ford Ranger’s new front bumper, which bears a striking resemblance to the revered Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. The designers at Wat Ford have masterfully replicated the iconic Mustang styling cues, incorporating aftermarket LED headlights, a prominent grille proudly adorned with the galloping horse emblem, and bumper intakes that emulate the Shelby’s formidable presence. The addition of a splitter and striking white stripes enhances the Ranger’s sporty demeanor, making it appear primed for the racetrack. However, it remains unclear from the accompanying video whether the slightly open bonnet was a result of fitment challenges or a mere accident.

Alluring Enhancements:

The customization efforts extend well beyond the front end. Wat Ford has bestowed the Ranger with significantly wider bolt-on fender extensions, effortlessly augmenting its muscular stance. The LED taillights, now shrouded in a captivating tint, add a touch of mystique to the rear profile. Meanwhile, a custom dual exhaust system, complemented by the deletion of the rear bumper, gives the tuned Ranger an unmistakably aggressive presence. To achieve an even more formidable aesthetic, the truck has been fitted with an aftermarket air suspension, lowering the ground clearance and aligning it with the new wheel and tire setup, accompanied by wider tracks. The crowning touch comes in the form of black-painted Force Off-Road wheels wrapped in robust all-terrain tires, underscoring the Ranger’s adventurous spirit.

The Power Within:

Although the exact engine specifications remain shrouded in mystery, the video footage reveals that Wat Ford embarked on this tuning endeavor with a humble diesel-powered Ford Ranger double cab (XL) riding on steelies. In stock form, the Ranger’s 2.2-liter Duratorq TDCi engine produces a respectable output of up to 158 horsepower (118 kW / 160 PS) and 385 Nm (284 lb-ft) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels (4×2) via a six-speed manual gearbox. Whether Wat Ford has endowed the Ranger with additional power remains unknown, leaving enthusiasts to ponder the possibilities that lie beneath the bonnet.

Tailored to Individual Desires: While Wat Ford has refrained from revealing the exact cost of the bodykit, their official Facebook page hints at their willingness to create personalized modifications for any Ford Ranger, catering to the individual preferences of their discerning clientele. This commitment to customization is a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering tailor-made creations that captivate and inspire.

Conclusion:

The Ford Ranger tuned by Wat Ford represents an audacious marriage of pick-up truck practicality and Mustang-inspired performance flair. With its aggressive bodykit, widened fenders, and tantalizing modifications, this truck exudes an unmistakable presence on the road. While the cost of this transformation remains undisclosed, the sheer passion and attention to detail evident in Wat Ford’s work indicate that no compromise is too great when it comes to realizing their customers’ dreams. The allure of this wild Ranger is undeniable, leaving us eagerly anticipating the arrival of the all-new Ford Ranger, which will surely raise the bar even higher for the ever-evolving world of pick-up truck performance.