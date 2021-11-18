Visit Mia at her PlayboyPlus Profile also ;

See more of Mia in Edition 95

Model

Mia Malkova

StarSign

Cancer

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlight

PlayboyPlus. 2016 October Penthouse Pet of the Month, 2018 film, `God, Sex and Truth’.

Best thing about my career

I feel very empowered with my career choice and my artistic outlet being on the taboo side. 😉

Favourite Car

Any classic Mustang!

Romance

I’m really into romance novels and getting into them. I’m a sucker that way!

Likes

Posing Nude, Sex!

DisLikes

Bullies!

Greatest Ambition

To continue to work in adult industry as well as pose for PlayboyPlus and grow my socials.

Appears in

Edition 95 Feature Girl

