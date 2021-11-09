This is the Aston Martin Victor, a 1 of 1 bespoke commission based on a One-77 and a Vulcan with learnings from Aston Martin Valkyrie! The Victor is driven by a 7.3L naturally aspirated V12 developed by Cosworth producing over 830bhp! It’s running Brembo racing carbon ceramic brakes and importantly is all driven through a MANUAL gearbox! This is the first drive review…

