1970 Challenger Added to NHVR – https://youtu.be/XFXEFkBGa40

The 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE ordered new by Godfrey Qualls was a piece of legend on the streets of Detroit. Optioned in triple black with a 426 Hemi, it dominated street races throughout the 70s before disappearing for decades. Learn the full story behind this original survivor car, how it made its way back on to the streets, and having its story documented as a piece of America’s automotive history!

Presented in partnership with: @Hagerty : https://www.hagerty.com/