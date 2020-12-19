A very rare Wimbledon White 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 has been listed for sale on ebay with a current bid:US $134,100
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429!
Wimbledon White Paint with Black Clarion Knit Vinyl Interior!
Only 20,902 Miles!
- KK# 1756
- AM Radio!
- Power Steering!
- Power Front Brakes!
- High Back Bucket Seats!
- 4 Speed Manual Transmission!
- Boss 429cid 4V Cobra Jet Engine!
- Interior Dcor Group Deluxe!
- Color Keyed Racing Mirrors!
- Competition Suspension!
- Wimbledon White Paint!
- Low Mileage!
