You’d be 100% correct if you’d recognise Lavinia from previous appearances. Lavinia Palanite (aka Active Panda), actually appeared in Edition 95 – The Sexy Autumn Edition.

We’re happy to say that Lavinia now returns to appear on Cover of Edition 99 which is due to publish very soon. Lavinia is brought to us with thanks to her photographer, Crystal Nicolle Smith from Island Celebrity.

Stay tuned for the launch dates, and make sure you don’t miss the launch of this very sexy edition!