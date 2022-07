There’s only one thing sexier than the Octagon Girl outfits worn in the UFC MMA series; and that’s a minimal fitting swimsuit!

And that’s what the five-time Ring Girl of the Year, 36 yr old Arianny Celeste wore right after an MMA event in Austin, Texas.

Posted on her Instagram profile, the model captioned her set as ‘Cruel Summer’.

We can’t be quite sure what she meant. besides the sourcing heat in the city at the time, but her fans did respond with praise and wows !