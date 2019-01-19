2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Vin #001 Sells for USD$1.1Million at Barrett Jackson

No more than a few days after the formal release of the Ford Performance 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, the very first car, Vin Number 001, went on the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Car Auctions in Scottsdale.

As is usual with Vin Numbers #1 and what ever number marks the last of the series, there’s a charity that is waiting in the wings to benefit from the generosity of the buyer. And in this case, it was the JDRF which is a charity for Children’s Diabetes.

Without intending a pun to that other Mustang, this one was literally Gone in Sixty Seconds!

The car was in fact purchased by Craig Jackson, who is the Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.

“The chance to become the owner of the first 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 cars is an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, global operations. “More importantly, being involved in helping to raise much-needed funds and awareness for JDRF is a big win for everyone.”

There was also some royalty on the podium to escort the 700 horsepower Shelby GT500 on the auction block and ensure all was official; Edsel B. Ford II and Aaron Shelby, grandson of the legendary Carroll Shelby ensured that the message was clear that one of the most successful partnerships in the world is still going strong. Of course Aaron’s grandfather and Edsell’s grandfather formed the first Ford-Shelby partnership in the mid ’60’s in their successful campaign to beat Ferrari and bring home the Le Mans title to USA for the first time.

The Ford Performance Mustang Shelby GT500 waits in the auction yard;

Video of the auction;