This modified and upgraded 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 package: the VENOM® 1000, is for sale by Hennessey Performance. This Grabber Blue Mustang GT500 is modified and upgraded with Hennessey® performance parts.

SPECIFICATIONS

Ford Performance’s factory-stock Shelby GT500 boasts a hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter V8 rated at 760 bhp and 625 lb-ft of torque – it’s the most powerful factory engine ever dropped under the iconic pony car’s hood. Yet Ford still leaves much of the vehicle’s potential untapped. With Hennessey Performance’s GT500 upgrades and modifications packages, the GT500 can unleash as much as a formidable 1,000 bhp and 850 lb-ft of torque.

With a thundering 5.2L supercharged V8 and lightning-quick dual-clutch transmission, the Mustang GT500 ranks among the finest of Ford’s lineup. But yeah, we think it could use more power. With Hennessey® Performance’s expertly calibrated, warranty-guaranteed Mustang GT500 Package, the VENOM® 1000, the Mustang GT500 retains all stock driveability and function while rocketing into the next level of performance capability.

VENOM® 1000 Package

1000 bhp @ 7,000 rpm

850 lb-ft torque @ 4,800 rpm

High-Flow Air Induction Upgrade

Supercharger Drive Pulley Upgrade

Supercharger Hub Assembly Upgrade

Upgraded Heavy Duty Supercharger Belt

Upgraded High-Flow Fuel Injectors

Upgraded Anodized Billet Fuel Rails

Upgraded Fuel Line & Fittings

Upgraded Heavy Duty Tensioner

Upgraded Intercooler Cooling Brick

Air/Oil Separator System

Upgraded Flex Fuel Engine Calibration

Upgraded Transmission Calibration

Professional Installation

Chassis Dyno Testing

Road Testing (Up To 500 Miles)

Hennessey® Exterior Badging

Venom® 1000 Exterior Badges

Serial Numbered Plaques

3 Year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

