The opener of Race 10 at the Tasmania SuperSprint was as clumsy as they come in the Hairpin turn.

What began with Cam Waters positioning himself beautifully coming out of the turn at the approach to the hairpin, turned into a very clumsy left hander as Kostecki and Mostert crash into each other.

Waters entered the turn very wide which forced a number of cars to do the same, whilst Mostert seemed to over steer and spin out collecting Broc Feeney in his wake. It’s also possible that Mostert was nudged into that position by Feeney.

Watch the video and decide for yourself ;