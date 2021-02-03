Pic of the Day; Li Ling Ling Appears OnCover of Edition 91 – The Sexy Bikini Edition

    –  Appearing in Edition 91 – The Sexy Bikini Edition 

CoverGirl
– Li Ling Ling  –
Li Ling Ling ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 91


See more of Li Ling Ling in Edition 57 , Edition 66 and Edition 91

Model
Li Ling Ling
StarSign
Scorpio
Country of Origin
Singapore
Career Highlight
Being a Freelance Public Relations Consultant, Working at Hooters Singapore and earning the title of Asian Hooters and enjoying being a model.
Favorite Car
I do like Mr Bean’s car a lot (British Leyland Mini 1000). It is small and easy to control for those with poor driving skills like me!
Best travel location 
I love Phuket. Especially the night life and the beaches! I can’t wait to return after restrictions lift!
Biggest Turn-On
I love to be pinned down and dominated by a guy! I am powerless if he kisses me .. anywhere!
Likes
Intelligent MEn!
DisLikes
Cheats and Fakes!
Greatest Ambition
To be successful at modelling and to launch a successful website so that all fans can stay in touch!
Appears in
Feature Girl in Edition 57 & Edition 66 and Covergirl in Edition 91
