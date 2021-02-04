|
FeatureGirl
– Irina Hemmersbach –
Irina Hemmersbach ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 91
Model
Irina Hemmersbach
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
Russia
Career Highlight
Many competition titles including Best Image in Regional Beauty Contest, Miss Longest and Most Beautiful Legs, Miss Slim Waist, Featuring in autobabes Magazine.
Favorite Car
Red Ferrari! IF you look at me, you would see that I am very much alike !
Best travel location
The most exciting and unusual place for me are the Pyramids of Egypt!
________________
Romance
He has to be his own man! Looks are important and every man has his own type, but just as important is his character, his inner world that he needs to be in touch with!
Likes
My child very much!
________________
DisLikes
Fake friends!
Greatest Ambition
To become a cosmetologist and open my own beauty store. And maybe to appear in Playboy!
Appears in
Feature Girl in Edition 91
