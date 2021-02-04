This incredible nut and bolt restored 1968 Corvette Custom is preparing to cross the block at Barrett-Jackson!

With 1000+ horse power, it’s a daunting thing to imagine what the drive must be like, but the restoration has updated much of the drivetrain and strengthened suspension and braking power.

The most important detail, is that there is NO RESERVE and those two words alone are the most exciting to any bidder’s ear. That means that the car will sell regardless of the price, although that doesn’t necessarily mean it will sell at bargain, but it may.

The full write-up is found below;

Lot #1431 – This Resto-Mod 1968 Corvette is a true frame-off restoration with every nut and bolt replaced. The custom frame was built by Chassis Concepts with C7 suspension, rear differential and brakes for modern handling capabilities. With over 1,054hp, the custom-built 598ci McGunegill performance V8 engine comes to life with a custom Kinsler fuel-injection system. The headers and exhaust are handcrafted from stainless steel with a built-in exhaust valve to bypass the mufflers when wanted. The engine is paired to a TREMEC 6-speed manual transmission. The interior is all custom, by Paul Atkins Interiors. The car holds to the pavement with OEM 2019 Z06 rims and tires. This no-expense-spared build was completed in just under three years and is designed to run on 97 octane pump gas. It was built to look like a stock C3 with the characteristics of a true high-performance race car but have the ability to drive naturally aspirated on pump gas. This Corvette Resto-Mod won the Bloomington Gold Certificate in September 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

