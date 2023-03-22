“I grew up playing outside in the woods, exploring caverns, and riding horses. I’m a nature girl at heart and am not afraid to get dirty.” Says Katy on location in California with her photographer Madeline Northway.

As a model and content creator, Katy has a deep passion for nutrition and food.

“Health is one of my biggest passions,” she says. “I plan on writing a cookbook one day specifically for those with chronic illness.”

She also loves to host.

“My special talent? Making a three-course meal at a moment’s notice when unexpected guests come over,” she laughs.

When she’s not working, Katy is taking life slowly.

“Lately, I’ve been slowing down to enjoy life’s often overlooked moments and practicing intention,” she says. “Making my coffee by hand, watching the sunrise and sunset, and spending time away from technology.”

