The Dark Horse based Mustang GT3 makes its first test – and it’s a Winner!

22/03/2023 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Cars, Ford, Latest News, MotorSport 0

The Dark Horse-based Mustang GT3 is turning its first test laps this week at one of the toughest testing grounds around, galloping towards a global racing effort starting in 2024 🐎🏁

Follow the progress at the Ford Performance Facebook page.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*