The Dark Horse-based Mustang GT3 is turning its first test laps this week at one of the toughest testing grounds around, galloping towards a global racing effort starting in 2024
Follow the progress at the Ford Performance Facebook page.
The Dark Horse-based Mustang GT3 is turning its first test laps this week at one of the toughest testing grounds around, galloping towards a global racing effort starting in 2024
Follow the progress at the Ford Performance Facebook page.
Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Be the first to comment