Jimmy Barnes announces the “Shutting Down Your Town” tour!

JIMMY BARNES IS

SHUTTING DOWN YOUR TOWN!

ROCKER’S BIGGEST TOUR THIS CENTURY

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS JET & ESKIMO JOE

Jimmy Barnes has today announced his biggest headlining tour of this century – Shutting Down Your Town – playing all his classic hits plus highlights from his acclaimed new album, My Criminal Record, released Friday, 31 May 2019 on Bloodlines.

The Shutting Down Your Town Tour will see Jimmy and his band heading across Australia and New Zealand in September, October and November with tickets to all shows going on sale to the General Public on Friday, 31 May. Members of Jimmy’s mailing list will get presale access from Wednesday, 29 May. And for those who want to be guaranteed that they don’t miss out, a special limited edition deluxe package of his new album unveiled online today comes with a guaranteed A Reserve ticket to one of the shows marked with an “*” below, and an exclusive t-shirt (click here for more info).

This tour will be Jimmy’s first headlining gig at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion since the late 1980’s and his first ever headlining appearance at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena and Brisbane’s Riverstage. Special guests for most of these big shows will be Melbourne rockers JET and Jimmy will be joined on other dates by Freo’s finest, ESKIMO JOE (see show details below).

‘Barnesy’ is the heart and soul of Australian rock & roll. Over recent years his bestselling memoirs “Working Class Boy” and “Working Class Man”, and their accompanying sold-out theatre tours, have struck a deep chord across his homeland. Now it’s time to finally return to what he loves most – electrifying audiences with one of the greatest catalogues in the history of Oz rock with the Shutting Down Your Town Tour featuring Cold Chisel anthems, solo classics like Working Class Man and Ain’t No Second Prize plus his current radio hit, Shutting Down Our Town.

2019 finds Jimmy Barnes older, smarter, healthier, and for his new album My Criminal Record, he has distilled and expanded upon his two best-selling memoirs to create 13 pieces of burning, heartland rock & roll. It will resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves standing on the outside, looking in.

And you won’t find a better example of the newfound subtlety and strength in Jimmy’s voice than the current single, Shutting Down Our Town, which was written by Troy Cassar-Daley especially for Barnes, after Troy finished reading “Working Class Boy”. Troy will also be appearing as Jimmy’s special guest at the Tullamore show.

“It’s been ten years since I made an original rock record and I can’t wait to get out there and play these songs, along with all the old favourites, to a live audience. It’s going to be great!”, Jimmy said.

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links listed here. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.

Hi res images can be downloaded from here.

Tickets to the Shutting Down Your Town Tour go on sale to the general public at 9.00am local times on Friday, 31 May 2019. Pre-sale details are:

Fan Club: Members of Jimmy’s mailing list will have the opportunity to access pre-sale tickets (excl. Tullamore) from 2.00pm on Wednesday, 29 May until 2.00pm on Thursday, 30 May (all local times)

Frontier Touring pre-sale: Frontier Touring Members will have the opportunity to access pre-sale tickets (excl. Gold Coast, Coffs Harbour, Tullamore and Perth shows) from 2.00pm on Wednesday, 29 May until 2.00pm on Thursday, 30 May (all local times)

Venue/Ticketek/Ticketmaster pre-sales: Wednesday, 29 May from 4.00pm local times until Thursday, 30 May at 4.00pm for all shows excl. Perth (all local times) or earlier if pre-sale allocations are exhausted

Jimmy Barnes’ new album, My Criminal Record, is out on Friday 31 May 2019 through Bloodlines and is available to pre-order here.

SHUTTING DOWN YOUR TOWN TOUR DATES

Wednesday, 18 September 2019 *

Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay Qld

Tickets available from the venue – 07 4961 9777 or themecc.com.au

Friday, 20 September 2019 *

Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville Qld

Special Guest: Eskimo Joe

Tickets available from the venue – 07 4771 4000 or tecc.net.au

Saturday, 21 September 2019 *

Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns Qld

Special Guest: Eskimo Joe

Tickets available from Ticketlink – 1300 855 835 or ticketlink.com.au

Wednesday, 25 September 2019

Dunedin Town Hall, Dunedin NZ

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 0800 111 999 or ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, 26 September 2019

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch NZ

Tickets available from Ticketek – 0800 842 538 or ticketek.co.nz

Saturday, 28 September 2019

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 0800 111 999 or ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, 3 October 2019 *

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 or ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 5 October 2019 *

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

Saturday, 12 October 2019 *

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Vic

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

Sunday, 13 October 2019 *

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

Thursday, 17 October 2019 *

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld

Tickets available from the venue – 1300 655 299 or empiretheatre.com.au

Saturday, 19 October 2019 *

Riverstage, Brisbane Qld

Special Guests: Jet and Eskimo Joe

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 or ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday, 20 October 2019 *

Home of the Arts, Gold Coast Qld

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from the venue – 07 5588 4000 or hota.com.au

Friday, 25 October 2019 *

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

Saturday, 26 October 2019

Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

Special Guests: Jet and Eskimo Joe

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 or ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday, 31 October 2019 *

Theatre Royal, Canberra ACT

Special Guest: Eskimo Joe

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

Saturday, 2 November 2019

Pola Park, Tullamore NSW

Special Guest: Troy Cassar-Daley

Tickets available from 123tix – 1300 001 238 or 123tix.com.au

ALSO APPEARING AT:

Sunday, 10 November 2019

96FM’s Kickstart Summer Concert

Ascot Racetrack, Perth WA

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 or ticketmaster.com.au