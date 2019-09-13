Haier and Craft-Bamboo Racing display the Formula Haier at the IFA show in Berlin

This past weekend, the Formula Haier was displayed at the IFA Show in Berlin. The IFA show is the world’s largest consumer electronics trade fair, with 1,800 exhibitors receiving over 250,000 visitors at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds in Berlin. Spanning over 161,200 square meters of exhibition space, the IFA show presented the latest products and innovations to industry specialists as well as the general public. The 5-motor Formula Haier was presented at the Haier booth to key retailers, buyers and experts, showcasing the innovation and forward thinking encapsulated within the project.

A short film capturing the Formula Haier’s on-track debut was released, titled “Formula Haier – Nurburgring”. The film shows the Formula Haier being put through it’s paces, as well as providing an in-depth look into the upgrades in this second phase of the project, going into technical details of the single-motor to 5-motor drivetrain development. To put the upgraded Formula Haier to the test, Craft-Bamboo Racing took the direct drive washing machine motor-driven car to the world-famous Nurburgring. The Nurburgring circuit, reknowned for its’ high-speed corners and significant elevation change, is the ultimate proving ground for automotive manufacturers due to it’s unforgiving nature. Despite the circuit’s steep inclines, Haier’s Direct-Drive washing machine motors were able to power the car around several laps of the Nurburgring, successfully concluding this ambitious technological challenge.

Background

In May 2019, Craft-Bamboo Racing and Haier Washing Machine created the Formula Haier, a formula car powered by a single Haier Direct-Drive washing machine motor. To further push the boundaries of possibility, Craft-Bamboo Racing undertook the challenge to seek ways to increase performance of the Formula Haier, increasing the power output by fitting five Haier FPA 28-36 Electromagnetic Direct-Drive motors to the drivetrain.