Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Black Falcon confirms LVGEM as title sponsor for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour

Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Black Falcon heads to the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour with an all-star line-up consisting of Mercedes-AMG Factory Drivers Maro Engel (GER), Luca Stolz (GER) and Yelmer Buurman (NED), all sharing the wheel of the brand new #77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo. The three have all had experience of the fast and flowing Mount Panorama circuit, and confidence is high as the preparations ramp up.

LVGEM also confirms the title sponsorship of Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Black Falcon for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour. The Chinese Real Estate Investment company returns to the race track with Craft-Bamboo Racing, after having previously partnered with the team for the 2019 Suzuka 10 Hours. LVGEM, a well-known real estate developer and commercial property operator in the fast-growing metropolis of Shenzhen, share the same passion for success as Craft-Bamboo Racing. LVGEM’s focus have been in the core Guangdong-Hongkong-Macau area, and their success have merited a top 10 ranking for 7 straight years in the Shenzhen Real Estates Industry.

After challenging for outright victory for much of the 2019 edition of the Bathurst 12 Hour, including a monumental fight back through the field to lead several hours of the race, contact in the seventh hour of the race led to a technical issue, which ended the team’s challenge. Craft-Bamboo Racing has set a clear target for victory in 2020, in order to better the teams’ best finish of P3 overall at Mount Panorama in 2015.

LVGEM Real Estate Investment Company

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (LVGEM (China) Real Estate, Stock Code：00095.HK) is a well-known comprehensive real estate developer and commercial property operator in Shenzhen and the pioneer in urban redevelopment. The company has been ranked in top 10 for 7 consecutive years in Shenzhen Real Estates Industry in terms of comprehensive strength.

The main projects of the company are located in the core area of Guangdong-Hongkong-Macau Bay Area. Core brands of residential projects include “LVGEM Hongwan Garden” and “LVGEM Mangrove Bay No.1”, and commercial projects include “NEO” and “Zoll”. The stock of LVGEM (China) Real Estate was listed as one of the first eligible stocks under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, and has become a great charm for Mainland Chinese investors.

QUOTES