Mountain Trail RV join Audi Sport Team Valvoline for Bathurst

With three 2019-spec Audi R8 LMS GT3 entries piloted by nine of the best drivers in the world, Audi Sport Team Valvoline enter the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour with arguably their best chance yet of claiming the marques fourth victory on the iconic Mount Panorama circuit. On the eve of the iconic endurance event, the Australian-based team also revealed that they will be joined in their efforts by Albury/Wodonga’s Mountain Trail RV, one of Australia’s leading premium camper and RV manufacturers.

Passionate about their products, which are built for the rigours of the Australian landscape, Mountain Trail RV are excited about the opportunity to share that passion with the high-profile Audi team who are looking at their own mountain adventure on the tenth anniversary of Audi’s first GT3 victory at Bathurst.

All three cars – driven by European stars Mirko Bortolotti (ITA), Mattia Drudi (ITA), Christopher Haase (GER), Christopher Mies (GER), Dries Vanthoor (BEL), Frederic Vervisch (BEL) and Markus Winkelhock (GER), South Africa’s Kelvin van der Linde and Australian hero Garth Tander (three-time Bathurst 1000 winner) – will wear the insignia of Mountain Trail RV beside the headlights of the #2, #22 and the #222 R8s for the Bathurst weekend.

“We’re proud to have the support of a world-class Australian company as we front a world-class international field at one of the biggest events on the annual motorsport calendar,” Audi Sport Team Valvoline’s Steve McLaughlan confirmed. “Nick Edwards and his team have been taking the fight to the mountains of Australia since 2007, and we’re contesting our own battle with arguably Australia’s most famous mountain, so to have their support in undertaking our own challenge is more than welcome.” “I’m excited to be a part of what is an incredible project,” Edwards added. “Since we began in 2007 we’ve been committed to building world-class campers and caravans in a global market, so we understand the challenges of taking on the world’s best, and we understand what’s involved in such a high profile undertaking as the Bathurst 12 Hour – to do so with a team that has such a strong Australian foundation is a perfect fit for us. We’re very excited to be a part of the program and to welcome the international drivers to the very best of what Australia has to offer.”

All three Audi Sport Team Valvoline R8s were given a final shakedown by Garth Tander at Phillip Island circuit just days ahead of the 800-kilometre journey from Audi Sport customer racing Australia to Mount Panorama, where the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour gets underway on Friday, January 31 with a sequence of one-hour practice sessions ahead of qualifying early Saturday afternoon. The top-ten shootout will then take place late on Saturday, with the 12 Hour journey beginning in the early morning light at 5:45am on Sunday, February 2.