What a year it has been! And regardless of your stance on all the political fallout from around the world, one thing that’s been a source of stability and certainty, is the Viviana Soldano Calendar Collector Series!

Those 12 posters hanging on the wall have been a source of inspiration, distraction and reminder of beauty in the world!

What a great way to end 2021 then, with the December Month of the 2021 Calendar!

Although this series is sold out, unless you can find resold a copy on the internet which now sell for hundreds of dollars, the good news is that there is a brand new 2022 Calendar released and available right now for all fans of our gorgeous CoverGirl!

Don’t miss the 2022 Viviana Soldano Calendar!

________________________________________________________________

See more of Viviana in Edition 62, Edition 66 , Edition 70 , Edition 73 , Edition 77 , Edition 79, Edition 83 , Edition 88, Edition 90 & Edition 95

Visit Viviana here;

Viviana Soldano | Vivianasoldano.com

and her charity here;

________________________________________________________________