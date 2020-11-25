She’s our most popular model and is both very welcome and very much at home here at autobabes.com.au Magazine! She’s the gorgeous and voluptuous Viviana Soldano and she’s coming very soon to our Edition 90!

Featuring a set of sexy self portraits, Viviana makes the most of the COVID lockdowns by continuing and in fact growing her model exposure and fanbase. She’s appeared in a number of fashion magazines during the lockdown period and continues to produce great content.

Stay tuned and watch our Social Media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), for launch news on Viviana’s cover spread in Edition 90 – The Home Alone Edition!