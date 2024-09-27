Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 Exit Sparks Confusion and Debate

Daniel Ricciardo’s potential departure from Formula 1 has ignited widespread discussion across the motorsport world. Known for his larger-than-life personality and extraordinary driving talent, Ricciardo’s exit has left both fans and analysts puzzled.

“His final F1 race at the Singapore Grand Prix was “half-hearted and confusing”, Said Martin Brundle.

Sources close to the driver have questioned whether Ricciardo’s F1 career should have ended on such ambiguous terms. Following his dramatic return to the grid with AlphaTauri earlier this season, expectations were high that the Australian driver would mount a full comeback after an injury in Zandvoort.

However, despite flashes of his former brilliance, Ricciardo’s future in F1 has been under constant scrutiny. His decision to step away for 2024 is perceived by some as a step back after the Red Bull Racing door appeared firmly closed. Insiders suggest Ricciardo has been caught between fading ambitions and a desire to maintain relevance in the sport, leading to this confused and, according to some, “half-hearted” exit.

Writing in his post-race column for Sky, ex-F1 driver turned commentator Brundle said he was left feeling confused.

“Sergio Perez would bring the second Red Bull home in 10th from 13th on the grid for yet another disappointing event. This is a real problem for Red Bull going into 2025,” Brundle wrote. “Their sister team RB kindly brought Daniel Ricciardo in for fresh tyres right at the end and he would deliver the fastest lap of the race which wouldn’t earn him a championship point down there, but importantly took it away from Norris and McLaren, who are complaining of unfair tactics with their main rivals having two teams on the grid. “It was Daniel’s last race in F1 for a while, and perhaps forever. It was a rather half-hearted and confusing exit from the team perspective. The fans rewarded him with driver of the day as a farewell present, and that leaves him with a tally of 257 starts, 8 wins, 3 poles, and 32 podiums. And an awful lot of smiles and happy fans. “Well done and good luck to him whatever happens next, he’s a quality guy and world class driver.

Former drivers and commentators have weighed in, arguing that Ricciardo’s legacy deserves more than this uncertain conclusion.

However, according to Helmut Marko, Ricciardo lost the fearless instincts that made him a champion previously.

“I think the decision to leave Red Bull Racing was the turning point in his career,” Marko said. “Then he didn’t have a winning car at either Renault or McLaren. He did win at Monza, but those were special circumstances. “I don’t know what exactly happened, because if we knew, we would have helped him. But the speed and, above all, this late braking, and then he goes left or right… in these last few years he tried but it was no longer there, the killer instinct was gone.”

As of now, fans are left wondering what’s next for the charismatic Aussie—whether he will continue racing in another series or take a full break from motorsport altogether. Time will tell!