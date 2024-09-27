Special Feature Gallery 1: Alessandra Lexii and the Shelby Cobra

Ever gorgeous model Alessandra Lexii has been doing very well!

Since the launch of her career in our promotional coverage of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, and especially in her feature published in our Edition 110 in May, we see beautiful Alessandra rising to a very strong 30k+ followers on instagram and a feature pictorial published in Issue #1 of plAIboy Magazine.

In this feature, the first of a series of Car themed portfolio’s, our gorgeous feature model builds on her modelling brand to bring you public access pics as well as a member’s only for those who want to see a little more.

