Craft-Bamboo Racing storms to maiden overall victory in Super Taikyu Series

Impressive teamwork overcomes early setbacks to grab victory in final hour

Stellar qualifying performance secures front-row start in Autopolis

Maiden victory for Hong Kong team in the Japanese Endurance series

Craft-Bamboo Racing claimed overall victory at the third round of the 2024 Eneos Super Taikyu Series Empowered by Bridgestone held at the Autopolis circuit in Japan from 27th to 28th July 2024. It was the second appearance for the team in the #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Japanese endurance series after having claimed overall pole position at the NAPAC Fuji SUPER TEC 24 Hours Race earlier this year. The team consisting of Jeffrey Lee (TPE), Dean Chen (CAN), Jiatong Liang (CHN) and Kakunoshin Ohta (JPN) overcame several hurdles during the gruelling 5-hour endurance to claim the team’s first-ever victory in the series.

The team was immediately up to the pace for Free Practice on Friday, clocking in strong times and understanding the set-up of the car. A resilient combined qualifying time by Lee and Ohta secured an overall P2, making two in two front-row starts for Craft-Bamboo Racing in the series. The pace looked promising and the team was confident going into Sunday for the main race.

The race started in extremely hot conditions and despite starting in P2, the team lost some ground in the early stages of the race. An unfortunate incident occurred about 50 minutes into the race as contact with another competitor in the 38-car grid led to front bumper damage. This resulted in a drive-through penalty dropping the car down the order. Despite the early setback, the team refused to give up and the crew did an amazing job repairing the front left of the car in swift fashion.

Consistently fast lap times by Lee, Chen, Liang and Ohta put the team right back into contention towards the closing stages of the race. It was a perfect execution on the strategy call for drive time during the Safety Car period that enabled the #33 Mercedes-AMG to grab the lead in dramatic fashion in the final 30 minutes of the race. Craft-Bamboo Racing grabbed the checkered flag finally to complete an incredible weekend with the overall win.

It was a display of resilience and experience by the quartet of drivers and the Hong Kong squad who kept going despite the early disappointment. The team will return to the Super Taikyu Series for Round 4 in Motegi after taking part in a Fanatec GT Asia round in Okayama towards the end of August. Craft-Bamboo Racing would like to thank its partners J-Fly Racing, Axon, ROWE Motor Oil, Exgel Motorsport, Aspec, Hong Kong Asia Medical Group, Gravity, Evisu and FreeM for this incredible team effort.

QUOTES;

Shuichi Hatakeyama

General Manager Japan

Craft-Bamboo Racing

“A mega job by the team for the win. A big thank you to the drivers, crew, our sponsors, STMO, and all the people & teams that helped us out. It’s an honour to be able to get the overall win in Super Taikyu.”

Jeffrey Lee

Driver | #33 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“I am thrilled to have taken the overall win in Autopolis. It was an amazing team effort to be able to come back after the early damage. We have shown ourselves to be a real competitor in this championship and I am excited to come back and fight at the front once again in Motegi.”

Kakunoshin Ohta

Driver | #33 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“Great result to finish the weekend. The car was amazing during the whole weekend and every driver was able to improve their driving. Thanks to the team for great support.”

Dean Chen

Driver | #33 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“Big thank you to the team and the teammates. It has been such a rollercoaster ride this week. However, we kept our heads down and pulled it through as a team.”

Jiatong Liang

Driver | #33 Craft-Bamboo Racing