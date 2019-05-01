Volkswagen Team Oettinger ready for Zhuhai challenge

Just a few days to go before the start of the Chinese triple header, and already Volkswagen Team Oettinger is hard at work prepping for rounds 3&4 of TCR Asia 2019 at Zhuhai International Circuit.

Sepang International Circuit’s Talent Development Program driver, Adam Khalid and German gentleman driver Roland Hertner are both ready to continue their challenge after a one month break between races.

Khalid has been keeping busy with local races on the weekends away from TCR Asia while managing to squeeze some simulator work in preparation for the Zhuhai weekend.

“I am really trying to improve my performance after the Sepang round. It was a good outing but I know we’ve got so much more potential especially with the team working so hard, and I just want to be able to give something back with better results. I am looking forward to the race in China but having it be my first time there it is going to be tricky but not impossible”.

Hertner on the other hand has been busy at work, away from race circuits but the very active 59 year old maintains a steady fitness regime to prepare for the race weekend.

It was a bit hectic for the team preparing for Zhuhai as the circuit was only confirmed at the Sepang race weekend last April, a change from the scheduled Korean outing that teams were prepared for. For Kurt Treml, Team Manager of Volkswagen Team Oettinger, it was an extra load to take on.

“It was a big change for us, especially with needing to change logistics for the car and crew, applying for Visa, which is not easy in China, and making new bookings for our travel. It’s the same for all the teams as well as the organisers but it was a bit difficult for us as we had a race back in Germany to organise as well. “It’s all done now and we are all actually quite happy to be back in Zhuhai, the circuit is great to race on also it will be a nice new challenge for both our drivers as it will be something new for them. We will push and fight for the podium for sure”.

The 4.3km circuit was built in 1996 and is the first race track in China and is well liked for its many overtaking possibilities. “I’m itching to get those first laps out in china to see where we are in pace and work forward from there” said Khalid.

The team heads to Zhuhai second in the Championship and with four race weekends to go, it can still go in any direction.

TCR Asia is in China for three race weekends beginning with Zhuhai International Circuit on 3rd to 5th May 2019 for Rounds 3-4 before heading to Shanghai and Zhejiang in June and July respectively. The season will end with Rounds 9 & 10 in Thailand at the crowd favourite Bangsaen Street Circuit.

The team is supported by Liqui Moly, VW Motorsport, Pagid Racing, Motec rims, Recaro and Eibach.