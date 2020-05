This is Lot 238; a glorious 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible finished in Viper Blue !

It has been described as being “Easy on the eyes but wicked on the road!”

The car has less than 600 miles on it, and has been restored with impeccable attention to quality and detail as you can see with the pics and video below;

The car is scheduled for Barret Jackson’s Online Only Auction on 8th to 16th May 2020.