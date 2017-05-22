Pic of the Day; Keisha Waugh appears on Cover of Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition

|
Appearing in Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition
CoverGirl
– Keisha Waugh –
Keisha Waugh ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 69
Model
Keisha Waugh
________________
StarSign
Taurus
________________
Country of Origin
Australia/Fiji
________________
Career Highlights
“I think my career has blossomed in a way that I can just do what I love”.
________________
Favorite Car
I love Jeeps! I don’t know why, I just do !
________________
Biggest Turn-On
A guy who can stick up for what he believes in, and aims to accomplish his goals. Who builds you up because he wants to see you be the best you can be.
________________
Likes
Animals, Photography!
________________
DisLikes
Animal cruelty.
________________
Greatest Ambition
Animals, helping those who need it, succeeding at what I do. But one at a time!
________________
Appears in
Edition 69, CoverGirl
