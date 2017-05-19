Pic of the Day; Alicia Duran Features in Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition

Appearing in Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition

FeatureGirl
– Alicia Duran –
Alicia Duran ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 69

See more of Alicia in Edition 69, and her topless set HERE

Model
Alicia Duran
StarSign
Capricorn
Country of Origin 
Italy
Career Highlights
Many engagements for promotions and commercial photoshoots around Europe, many catalogues in print and online media.
Favorite Car
Lamborghini Huracan; I love very much the design, and a car that is fast !
Biggest Turn-On
A man with dark features and `clear eyes’
Likes
The Beach, Photoshoots, Cocktail Drinks!
DisLikes 
People who speak way too much.
Greatest Ambition 
To continue my work as a photo-model and to live a peaceful life!
Appears in
Edition 69, Feature Girl ________________

 

