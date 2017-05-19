Pic of the Day; Alicia Duran Features in Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition
FeatureGirl
– Alicia Duran –
Alicia Duran ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 69
See more of Alicia in Edition 69, and her topless set HERE
Model
Alicia Duran
StarSign
Capricorn
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlights
Many engagements for promotions and commercial photoshoots around Europe, many catalogues in print and online media.
Favorite Car
Lamborghini Huracan; I love very much the design, and a car that is fast !
Biggest Turn-On
A man with dark features and `clear eyes’
Likes
The Beach, Photoshoots, Cocktail Drinks!
DisLikes
People who speak way too much.
Greatest Ambition
To continue my work as a photo-model and to live a peaceful life!
Appears in
Edition 69, Feature Girl
