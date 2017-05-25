Pic of the Day; Hayli Hooper Features in Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition

|
– Hayli Hooper –
Hayli Hooper ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 69
See more of Hayli in Edition 69
Model
Hayli Hooper
StarSign
Gemini
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlights
Acting is a passion of mine. I won a prestigeous scholarship with Emmy award winning director Tom McSweeney and that brought me extensive on camera experience.
Favorite Car
1967 Ford Mustang, in particular Shelby GT500 – honestly what a sexy, sexy beast of a car! Pure sex on engine haha !
Biggest Turn-On
I like a guy who challenges me, a guy with a free spirit streak yet has his life together.
Likes
Anything out of the ordinary !
DisLikes
Anything slow; Slow internet, slow drivers, slow people haha.
Greatest Ambition
I want my own empire; my own success! And to feel that I am thriving !!
Appears in
Edition 69, Feature Girl
