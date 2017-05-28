Pic of the Day; Alicia Duran Features in Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition

See more of Alicia in Edition 69 , and her topless set HERE

– Appearing in Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition

________________

Model

Alicia Duran

________________

StarSign

Capricorn

________________

Country of Origin

Italy

________________

Career Highlights

Many engagements for promotions and commercial photoshoots around Europe, many catalogues in print and online media.

________________

Favorite Car

Lamborghini Huracan; I love very much the design, and a car that is fast !

________________

Biggest Turn-On

A man with dark features and `clear eyes’

________________

Likes

The Beach, Photoshoots, Cocktail Drinks!

________________

DisLikes

People who speak way too much.

________________

Greatest Ambition

To continue my work as a photo-model and to live a peaceful life!

________________

Appears in

Edition 69, Feature Girl ________________