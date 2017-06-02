Pic of the Day; Keisha Waugh Appears on Cover of Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition

in Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day / by / on 02/06/2017 at 4:49 pm /

Appearing in Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition

CoverGirl
– Keisha Waugh –
Keisha Waugh ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 69

See more of Keisha in Edition 69, and her previous appearances HERE

Model
Keisha Waugh
StarSign
Taurus
Country of Origin 
Australia/Fiji
Career Highlights
“I think my career has blossomed in a way that I can just do what I love”.
Favorite Car
I love Jeeps! I don’t know why, I just do !
Biggest Turn-On
A guy who can stick up for what he believes in, and aims to accomplish his goals. Who builds you up because he wants to see you be the best you can be.
Likes
Animals, Photography!
DisLikes 
Animal cruelty.
Greatest Ambition 
Animals, helping those who need it, succeeding at what I do. But one at a time!
Appears in
Edition 69, CoverGirl ________________

 

