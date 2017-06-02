Pic of the Day; Keisha Waugh Appears on Cover of Edition 69 – The Sexy Island Girl Edition

See more of Keisha in Edition 69 , and her previous appearances HERE

Model

Keisha Waugh

StarSign

Taurus

Country of Origin

Australia/Fiji

Career Highlights

“I think my career has blossomed in a way that I can just do what I love”.

Favorite Car

I love Jeeps! I don’t know why, I just do !

Biggest Turn-On

A guy who can stick up for what he believes in, and aims to accomplish his goals. Who builds you up because he wants to see you be the best you can be.

Likes

Animals, Photography!

DisLikes

Animal cruelty.

Greatest Ambition

Animals, helping those who need it, succeeding at what I do. But one at a time!

Appears in

Edition 69, CoverGirl