Pic of the Day; Hayli Hooper Features in Edition 69 – The Sexy IslandGirl Edition

________________

Model

Hayli Hooper

________________

StarSign

Gemini

________________

Country of Origin

Australia

________________

Career Highlights

Acting is a passion of mine. I won a prestigeous scholarship with Emmy award winning director Tom McSweeney and that brought me extensive on camera experience.

________________

Favorite Car

1967 Ford Mustang, in particular Shelby GT500 – honestly what a sexy, sexy beast of a car! Pure sex on engine haha !

________________

Biggest Turn-On

I like a guy who challenges me, a guy with a free spirit streak yet has his life together.

________________

Likes

Anything out of the ordinary !

________________

DisLikes

Anything slow; Slow internet, slow drivers, slow people haha.

________________

Greatest Ambition

I want my own empire; my own success! And to feel that I am thriving !!

________________

