TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces 2026 Motorsport Program

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced its motorsport program for the 2026 season on Friday, December 19.

2026 Motorsport Activities

  • TGR will continue to strengthen industry collaboration in the top categories in Japan, SUPER GT and the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship, to build further excitement for motorsports in Japan. In the SUPER GT GT500 class, TGR will aim for fourth consecutive Drivers’ and Team Championship titles, while in Super Formula, it has set the goal of reclaiming the Drivers’ Championship.
  • In the Japanese Rally Championship, TGR will once again build a team consisting of its employees and conduct human resource development as it has in the past. Through the MORIZO Challenge Cup within the JN3 class, the team will support the development of young drivers who are aiming for the WRC and promote the active participation of female drivers.
  • In the Super Taikyu Series and Nürburgring races, TGR will practice its philosophy of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and fostering talent. In the Super Taikyu Series, the team will also continue to take on the challenge of expanding new options toward achieving carbon neutrality through purposeful passion and action. At the Nürburgring, the starting point of making ever-better cars, the team will compete in the 24-hour race with the goal of completing the race.
  • TGR will enter the American Rally Association (ARA) National Championship for the first time with a rally car based on the GR Corolla, taking on the challenge of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars on American roads.
  • In the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), driver Akira Miura, supported by TGR, will compete in the T1 class from the second round onward following the Dakar Rally.
  • In the KYOJO CUP, TGR will continue to support the series in 2026 to promote diversity and expand the motorsports fan base and participant community with the aim of making motorsports more sustainable. The team will also support female drivers and help create an environment where they can thrive in motorsports.
  • In driver development, TGR will continue to develop talent capable of competing in top categories both in Japan and overseas by building an environment where they can demonstrate their potential and maximize their abilities. The TGR Driver Challenge Program (TGR-DC) and TGR-DC Racing School will support a total of 16 drivers. The WRC Challenge Program will welcome its fifth-generation drivers and new global participants, bringing a total of nine drivers and co-driver to the program.
  • In participatory motorsports, TGR will continue to expand participation through entry-level events such as the GR86/BRZ Cup, Yaris Cup, and Rally Challenge. The team will also work with circuits and local governments across Japan to ensure safe and well-organized races and rallies.

Through these motorsport activities, TGR is committed to developing human resources and fostering talent capable of thriving both in Japan and overseas. At the same time, TGR will continue to engage in the making of ever-better motorsports-bred cars and in initiatives that make motorsport more attractive and sustainable.

■Highlights from the 2025 Season

Championships In Japan SUPER GT TGR TEAM au TOM’S won the season championship
-Team Champion
-Drivers’ Champion (Sho Tsuboi / Kenta Yamashita)

<SUPER GT>

GT500 Class

  • The team will compete again in 2026 with the GR Supra GT500.
  • Through TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Development (TGR-D), support will be provided to six teams with six vehicles.
  • Rikuto Kobayashi will join the lineup as a new driver.
Team Vehicle No. Driver Tires
TGR TEAM ENEOS ROOKIE ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra 14 Kazuya Oshima (Japan) BS
Nirei Fukuzumi (Japan)
TGR TEAM WedsSport BANDOH TBD (Base: GR Supra GT500) 19 Yuji Kunimoto (Japan) YH
Sena Sakaguchi (Japan)
TGR TEAM au TOM’S au TOM’S GR Supra 36 Sho Tsuboi (Japan) BS
Kenta Yamashita (Japan)
TGR TEAM Deloitte TOM’S Deloitte TOM’S GR Supra 37 Ukyo Sasahara (Japan) BS
Giuliano Alesi (France)
TGR TEAM KeePer CERUMO KeePer CERUMO GR Supra 38 Toshiki Oyu (Japan) BS
Rikuto Kobayashi (Japan)
TGR TEAM SARD DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi (Japan) BS
Sacha Fenestraz (Argentina)

Tires: BS = Bridgestone, YH = Yokohama

GT300 Class

  • TGR will continue to support customer motorsports activities for teams competing with GR and LEXUS brand vehicles.
Team Vehicle No. Driver Tires
HYPER WATER Racing INGING HYPER WATER INGING GR86 GT 2 Yuui Tsutsumi (Japan) BS
Kazuhisa Urabe (Japan)
SHADE RACING TBD 20 Katsuyuki Hiranaka (Japan) MI
Eijiro Shimizu (Japan)
HOPPY team TSUCHIYA TBD (Base: GR Supra) 25 TBD YH
TBD
apr apr GR86 GT 30 Hiroaki Nagai (Japan) YH
Hibiki Taira (Japan)
Manabu Orido (Japan)
apr LC500h GT 31 Kazuto Kotaka (Japan) BS
Miki Koyama (Japan)
Charlie Wurz (Austria)
Saitama Green Brave Green Brave GR Supra GT 52 Hiroki Yoshida (Japan) BS
Seita Nonaka (Japan)
LM corsa Syntium LMcorsa LC500 GT 60 Hiroki Yoshimoto (Japan) DL
Shunsuke Kohno (Japan)
K-tunes Racing K-tunes RC F GT3 96 Morio Nitta (Japan) TBD
Shinichi Takagi (Japan)

Tires: BS = Bridgestone, MI = Michelin, DL = Dunlop, YH = Yokohama
Only teams with confirmed third drivers are listed.

<Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship>

  • Toyota GAZOO Racing Development (TGR-D) will supply the teams with 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder direct-injection gasoline turbo engines (TRD 01F).
  • Kalle Rovanperä, Rikuto Kobayashi, and Charlie Wurz will participate in the races for the first time.
  • TGR will supply engines to TEAM GOH, a team committed to developing drivers who can compete globally.
  • TGR will review the structure of KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC, a team for driver/engineer/mechanic development.
Team No. Driver
REALIZE KONDO RACING 3 TBA
4 TBA
KCMG* 8 Kenta Yamashita (Japan)
69 Kalle Rovanperä (Finland)
NTT docomo Business ROOKIE 14 Nirei Fukuzumi (Japan)
WECARS IMPUL with SDG 19 Zak O’Sullivan (U.K)
VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 36 Sho Tsuboi (Japan)
37 Sacha Fenestraz (Argentina)
SANKI VERTEX PARTNERS CERUMO・INGING 38 Sena Sakaguchi (Japan)
39 Toshiki Oyu (Japan)
KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC 7 Kamui Kobayashi (Japan)
28 Rikuto Kobayashi (Japan)
TEAM GOH 53 Charlie Wurz (Austria)

*Provisional

<Japanese Rally Championship>

  • TGR will enter the MORIZO Challenge Cup (young-driver development category held within the JN3 class) with the GR Yaris.
  • As in previous years, under team director Tomoyuki Shinkai (former TGR-WRJ driver through 2024), TGR will practice human resource development with its engineers and mechanics.
Team TOYOTA GAZOO Racing – WRJ
Vehicle / Class GR YARIS / JN3 (MORIZO Challenge Cup)
Main specifications Engine 1.6-liter in-line 3-cylinder intercooler turbo
Drive System GR-FOUR sport 4WD system
Driver / Co-driver Mako Hirakawa / Ryo Tomimoto

<Nürburgring 24 Hours>

  • TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing (TGRR) will compete with the aim of finishing the world’s toughest course with a GR Yaris that has been further refined through the 2025 entry.
Team Vehicle Drivers
TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing GR YARIS MORIZO
Daisuke Toyoda
Hiroaki Ishiura
Kazuya Oshima

<Super Taikyu Series>

  • TGR will enter the series with three mixed teams of professional drivers, its employees, and gentleman drivers to strengthen the cars.
  • TGRR will accelerate the making of ever-better cars by fielding the same driver lineup as at the Nürburgring.
Team Car Drivers
TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing GR Corolla H2 concept MORIZO
Daisuke Toyoda
Hiroaki Ishiura
Kazuya Oshima
GR Team ORC Field GR Yaris M-concept Yasuhiro Ogura
Masahiro Sasaki
Takamitsu Matsui
GR Team SPIRIT GR Yaris DAT Racing Concept Shunsuke Kohno
Kenta Yamashita
Tokiya Suzuki

<ARA National Championship>

  • TGR will newly enter the ARA National Championship from Round 2 in 2026, with the aim of developing cars on North American roads and making ever-better motorsports-bred cars.
  • The rally car based on GR Corolla will compete in the RC2 class (roughly equivalent to Rally2 level).
  • The driver will be young American Seth Quintero, who will compete in ARA in parallel with W2RC.
  • TGR’s employees will also participate as engineers and mechanics to conduct hands-on develoment of pit human resources.
Team TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT)
Vehicle / Class GR Corolla Rally RC2 / RC2
Main specifications Engine 1.6-liter in-line 3-cylinder turbocharged
Drive System 4WD
Driver / Co-driver Seth Quintero / Topi Luhtinen

<W2RC>

  • Akira Miura, who has competed in Dakar Rally’s T2 class with Toyota Auto Body, will conclude his entry with Toyota Auto Body at Dakar 2026. From Round 2 onward, he will compete in the T1 class with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing W2RC, with support from TGR. After Miura moves to the T1 class, Toyota Auto Body will continue to compete in the T2 classs, which is designated for vehicles that are based on production models.
Team TOYOTA GAZOO Racing – W2RC
Vehicle / Class DKR GR Hilux / T1
Main specifications Engine V35A production-spec
Drive System 4WD
Driver / Co-driver Akira Miura / Armand Monleón

<KYOJO CUP>

  • TGR will support the team entries and activities of female drivers with the aim of building an environment where female drivers can thrive in motorsports.
Team Driver
NTT docomo Business ROOKIE Mako Hirakawa (Japan)
TOM’S* Aimi Saito (Japan)
Hana Burton (U.S.)
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL with Dr.DRY* Rio Shimono (Japan)*
KCMG* Miki Onaga (Japan)
Rami Sasaki (Japan)
OPTIMUS CERUMO・INGING Riona Tomishita (Japan)
Kokoro Sato (Japan)
AIWIN Re-Kobe* Itsumo Shiraishi (Japan)

*Provisional

<Driver Development>

１）TGR Driver Challenge Program (TGR-DC)

  • TGR will continue its program to develop drivers capable of excelling in top categories worldwide.
  • Across diverse challenges, TGR will create an environment that expand opportunities for drivers to maximize their abilities.
  • TGR will support the following drivers in 2026.
    -Kalle Rovanperä will race in the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship and Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy.
    -Ritomo Miyata will compete in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.
    -Jin Nakamura will enter the FIA Formula 3 Championship, and the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy (FRO) .
    -Yuki Sano will compete in the Formula Regional European Championship (FREC) and Formula Regional Middle East Championship (FRMEC).
    -Rikuto Kobayashi, and Charlie Wurz will race in the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship and SUPER GT.
    -Kiyoshi Umegaki and Tokiya Suzuki will race in the Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship and SUPER GT.
    -Oscar Wurz will race in the Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship.
Driver Category Team (provisional)
Kalle Rovanperä (Finland) Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship KCMG
Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hitech
Ritomo Miyata (Japan) FIA Formula 2 Championship Hitech
Rikuto Kobayashi (Japan) Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC
SUPER GT (GT500) TGR TEAM KeePer CERUMO
Charlie Wurz (Austria) Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship TEAM GOH
SUPER GT (GT300) apr
Miki Koyama (Japan) SUPER GT (GT300) apr
Jin Nakamura (Japan) FIA Formula 3 Championship Hitech
Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hitech
Yuki Sano (Japan) Formula Regional European Championship R-ace GP
Formula Regional Middle East Championship R-ace GP
Kiyoshi Umegaki (Japan) Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship TOM‘S
SUPER GT (GT300) CARGUY MKS RACING
Tokiya Suzuki (Japan) Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship TOM‘S
SUPER GT (GT300) TBD
Oscar Wurz (Austria) Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship TOM‘S
Yuzuki Miura (Japan) Formula Regional Japanese Championship TOM’S FORMULA
Masana Muto (Japan) Formula Regional Japanese Championship TOM’S FORMULA

２）TGR-DC Racing School

  • TGR will conduct training to develop professional drivers through the FIA-F4 Championship series in Japan.
  • Details of the 2026 selection trials will be announced later. From the trial participants, outstanding and promising drivers will receive support for race entries in subsequent seasons.

［2026 TGR-DC Racing School Drivers］

(All drivers are Japanese)

Driver Category Team
Yuzuki Miura Japanese FIA-F4 Championship TGR-DC Racing School
Masana Muto
Masaki Hamabe
Tomoki Terashima
Buntaro Igarashi
Ryo Sakai

３）WRC Challenge Program

  • Based in Finland, TGR will conduct training in Europe to develop drivers and co-drivers who can excel in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)
  • 2nd-generation driver Yuki Yamamoto will tackle a full WRC season with a Rally2 car.
  • 3rd-generation drivers Shotaro Goto and Takumi Matsushita will step up to Rally2 class; 4th-generation drivers Rio Ogata and Kanta Yanaguida and co-driver Tomiya Maekawa will step up to Rally3 class.
  • Hiroya Minowa and Zeal Jones from the 5th generation will newly participate in the program in 2026.
  • Jasper Vaher (Estonia, 18) who will join the program and compete with a Rally2 car. TGR expands the program by welcoming a driver from outside Japan for the first time.
Driver Category Team
Yuki Yamamoto (Japan) Rally2 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team
Shotaro Goto (Japan) Rally2
Takumi Matsushita (Japan) Rally2
Rio Ogata (Japan) Rally3
Kanta Yanaguida (Japan) Rally3
Tomiya Maekawa (Japan)*Co-driver Rally3
Hiroya Minowa (Japan) Rally4
Zeal Jones (Japan) Rally4
Jasper Vaher (Estonia) Rally2

<Grass-root Motorsports>

TGR will collaborate with circuits and local governments nationwide to provide opportunities to enjoy the true appeal of cars—controlling them and enjoying driving. The team will also implement support for those who aim to take on the challenge of participatory motorsports, prioritizing the safety of all participants.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR86/BRZ Cup

  • A one-make series using GR86 / SUBARU BRZ (ZN8/ZD8), delivering exciting, close races thanks to minimal performance differences.
  • Competing cars are the GR86 Cup Car Basic and SUBARU BRZ Cup Car Basic, available for purchase at Toyota and Subaru dealerships nationwide.
  • Two series: Professional Series (for professional drivers) and Clubman Series (for ambitious drivers aiming for the top). The 2026 season plans seven rounds at seven major circuits nationwide.

Details: https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/86brz/

Event Date Location
Rd.1 Sun, Apr 5 Autopolis
Rd.2 Sat–Sun, May 16–17 Sportsland SUGO
Rd.3 Sat–Sun, Jun 27–28 Okayama International Circuit
Rd.4 Sat–Sun, Aug 8–9 Tokachi Speedway
Rd.5 Sat–Sun, Sep 5–6 Fuji Speedway
Rd.6 Sat–Sun, Oct 3–4 Suzuka Circuit
Rd.7 Sat–Sun, Nov 21–22 Mobility Resort Motegi

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Yaris Cup

  • Competing cars are Yaris Cup Cars based on the Yaris with a 1.5-liter engine, and the series accept both MT vehicle and CVT vehicle entries. In 2026, the series will again be held nationwide, divided into five regional series to allow entrants to choose based on their place of residence, with enhanced support so first-time challengers can participate confidently.
  • Some 2026 rounds will introduce a Novice Class for beginners, broadening entry options.

Details: https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/yariscup/

Series Round Date Venue
Hokkaido Rd.1,2 May 24 (Sun) Tokachi Speedway
Rd.3 Aug 9 (Sun) Tokachi Speedway
Rd.4 Sep 27 (Sun) Tokachi Speedway
Tohoku Rd.1 May 16 (Sat) Sportsland SUGO
Rd.2 Sep 13 (Sun) Mobility Resort Motegi
Rd.3 Oct 24–25 (Sat–Sun) Sportsland SUGO
Kanto Rd.1 Apr 25 (Sat) Mobility Resort Motegi
Rd.2 Jun 20 (Sat) Fuji Speedway
Rd.3 Nov 28 (Sat) Fuji Speedway
Kansai Rd.1 Apr 18–19 (Sat–Sun) Suzuka Circuit
Rd.2 Jun 28 (Sun) Okayama International Circuit
Rd.3 Nov 21–22 (Sat–Sun) Suzuka Circuit
Kyushu Rd.1,2 Apr 5 (Sun) Autopolis
Rd.3 Jul 25 (Sat) Autopolis
Rd.4 Nov 1 (Sun) Autopolis
Special Round Dec 12 (Sat) Fuji Speedway

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Rally Challenge

  • An introductory rally with beginner-friendly courses, allowing first-time entrants to easily enter with peace of mind.
  • JAF NATIONAL B license holders can enter not only with a GR Yaris or GR86, but also with HEVs and AT vehicles such as Yaris and Aqua—welcoming rally beginners and female participants.
  • In 2026, TGR plans 12 rounds nationwide, including a special round, enhancing support to build an environment where first-time challengers can participate with confidence.

Details: https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/rallychallenge/

2026 Series Event Schedule

Round Date Event Name Area Format
Rd.1 Mar 14–15 Okinawa Okinawa Prefecture Standalone
Rd.2 Apr 18–19 Yatsugatake Chino Nagano Prefecture Standalone
Rd.3 May 16–17 Mt. Fuji Susono Shizuoka Prefecture Standalone
Rd.4 Jun 13–14 Kanzaki & Yoshinogari Saga Prefecture Cup Event (Regional)
Rd.5 Jun 27–28 Shibukawa Ikaho Gunma Prefecture Standalone
Rd.6 Jul 11–12 Dinosaur Katsuyama Fukui Prefecture Standalone
Rd.7 Aug 22–23 Akitakata Hiroshima Prefecture Standalone
Rd.8 Sep 12–13 Rankoshi Hokkaido Standalone
Rd.9 Sep 26–27 Lake Biwa Takashima Shiga Prefecture Standalone
Rd.10 Oct 10–11 Rifu Miyagi Prefecture Cup Event (Regional)
Rd.11 Oct 24–25 Takaoka Manyo Toyama Prefecture Standalone
Special Round Nov 28–29 Toyota Aichi Prefecture Standalone

2026 – Other Event Schedule

Pre-event Feb 7–8 Iwate Iwate Prefecture Standalone

<e-Motorsports>

  • TGR will continue engaging in e-Motorsports activities to help create an environment where anyone can aspire to become a race car driver. Details will be announced once preparations are complete

