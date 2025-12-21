TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces 2026 Motorsport Program

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced its motorsport program for the 2026 season on Friday, December 19.

2026 Motorsport Activities

TGR will continue to strengthen industry collaboration in the top categories in Japan, SUPER GT and the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship, to build further excitement for motorsports in Japan. In the SUPER GT GT500 class, TGR will aim for fourth consecutive Drivers’ and Team Championship titles, while in Super Formula, it has set the goal of reclaiming the Drivers’ Championship.

In the Japanese Rally Championship, TGR will once again build a team consisting of its employees and conduct human resource development as it has in the past. Through the MORIZO Challenge Cup within the JN3 class, the team will support the development of young drivers who are aiming for the WRC and promote the active participation of female drivers.

In the Super Taikyu Series and Nürburgring races, TGR will practice its philosophy of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and fostering talent. In the Super Taikyu Series, the team will also continue to take on the challenge of expanding new options toward achieving carbon neutrality through purposeful passion and action. At the Nürburgring, the starting point of making ever-better cars, the team will compete in the 24-hour race with the goal of completing the race.

TGR will enter the American Rally Association (ARA) National Championship for the first time with a rally car based on the GR Corolla, taking on the challenge of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars on American roads.

In the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), driver Akira Miura, supported by TGR, will compete in the T1 class from the second round onward following the Dakar Rally.

In the KYOJO CUP, TGR will continue to support the series in 2026 to promote diversity and expand the motorsports fan base and participant community with the aim of making motorsports more sustainable. The team will also support female drivers and help create an environment where they can thrive in motorsports.

In driver development, TGR will continue to develop talent capable of competing in top categories both in Japan and overseas by building an environment where they can demonstrate their potential and maximize their abilities. The TGR Driver Challenge Program (TGR-DC) and TGR-DC Racing School will support a total of 16 drivers. The WRC Challenge Program will welcome its fifth-generation drivers and new global participants, bringing a total of nine drivers and co-driver to the program.

In participatory motorsports, TGR will continue to expand participation through entry-level events such as the GR86/BRZ Cup, Yaris Cup, and Rally Challenge. The team will also work with circuits and local governments across Japan to ensure safe and well-organized races and rallies.

Through these motorsport activities, TGR is committed to developing human resources and fostering talent capable of thriving both in Japan and overseas. At the same time, TGR will continue to engage in the making of ever-better motorsports-bred cars and in initiatives that make motorsport more attractive and sustainable.