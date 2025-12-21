TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces 2026 Motorsport Program

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced its motorsport program for the 2026 season on Friday, December 19.
2026 Motorsport Activities
- TGR will continue to strengthen industry collaboration in the top categories in Japan, SUPER GT and the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship, to build further excitement for motorsports in Japan. In the SUPER GT GT500 class, TGR will aim for fourth consecutive Drivers’ and Team Championship titles, while in Super Formula, it has set the goal of reclaiming the Drivers’ Championship.
- In the Japanese Rally Championship, TGR will once again build a team consisting of its employees and conduct human resource development as it has in the past. Through the MORIZO Challenge Cup within the JN3 class, the team will support the development of young drivers who are aiming for the WRC and promote the active participation of female drivers.
- In the Super Taikyu Series and Nürburgring races, TGR will practice its philosophy of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and fostering talent. In the Super Taikyu Series, the team will also continue to take on the challenge of expanding new options toward achieving carbon neutrality through purposeful passion and action. At the Nürburgring, the starting point of making ever-better cars, the team will compete in the 24-hour race with the goal of completing the race.
- TGR will enter the American Rally Association (ARA) National Championship for the first time with a rally car based on the GR Corolla, taking on the challenge of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars on American roads.
- In the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), driver Akira Miura, supported by TGR, will compete in the T1 class from the second round onward following the Dakar Rally.
- In the KYOJO CUP, TGR will continue to support the series in 2026 to promote diversity and expand the motorsports fan base and participant community with the aim of making motorsports more sustainable. The team will also support female drivers and help create an environment where they can thrive in motorsports.
- In driver development, TGR will continue to develop talent capable of competing in top categories both in Japan and overseas by building an environment where they can demonstrate their potential and maximize their abilities. The TGR Driver Challenge Program (TGR-DC) and TGR-DC Racing School will support a total of 16 drivers. The WRC Challenge Program will welcome its fifth-generation drivers and new global participants, bringing a total of nine drivers and co-driver to the program.
- In participatory motorsports, TGR will continue to expand participation through entry-level events such as the GR86/BRZ Cup, Yaris Cup, and Rally Challenge. The team will also work with circuits and local governments across Japan to ensure safe and well-organized races and rallies.
Through these motorsport activities, TGR is committed to developing human resources and fostering talent capable of thriving both in Japan and overseas. At the same time, TGR will continue to engage in the making of ever-better motorsports-bred cars and in initiatives that make motorsport more attractive and sustainable.
■Highlights from the 2025 Season
|Championships In Japan
|SUPER GT
|TGR TEAM au TOM’S won the season championship
-Team Champion
-Drivers’ Champion (Sho Tsuboi / Kenta Yamashita)
<SUPER GT>
GT500 Class
- The team will compete again in 2026 with the GR Supra GT500.
- Through TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Development (TGR-D), support will be provided to six teams with six vehicles.
- Rikuto Kobayashi will join the lineup as a new driver.
|Team
|Vehicle
|No.
|Driver
|Tires
|TGR TEAM ENEOS ROOKIE
|ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra
|14
|Kazuya Oshima (Japan)
|BS
|Nirei Fukuzumi (Japan)
|TGR TEAM WedsSport BANDOH
|TBD (Base: GR Supra GT500)
|19
|Yuji Kunimoto (Japan)
|YH
|Sena Sakaguchi (Japan)
|TGR TEAM au TOM’S
|au TOM’S GR Supra
|36
|Sho Tsuboi (Japan)
|BS
|Kenta Yamashita (Japan)
|TGR TEAM Deloitte TOM’S
|Deloitte TOM’S GR Supra
|37
|Ukyo Sasahara (Japan)
|BS
|Giuliano Alesi (France)
|TGR TEAM KeePer CERUMO
|KeePer CERUMO GR Supra
|38
|Toshiki Oyu (Japan)
|BS
|Rikuto Kobayashi (Japan)
|TGR TEAM SARD
|DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra
|39
|Yuhi Sekiguchi (Japan)
|BS
|Sacha Fenestraz (Argentina)
Tires: BS = Bridgestone, YH = Yokohama
GT300 Class
- TGR will continue to support customer motorsports activities for teams competing with GR and LEXUS brand vehicles.
|Team
|Vehicle
|No.
|Driver
|Tires
|HYPER WATER Racing INGING
|HYPER WATER INGING GR86 GT
|2
|Yuui Tsutsumi (Japan)
|BS
|Kazuhisa Urabe (Japan)
|SHADE RACING
|TBD
|20
|Katsuyuki Hiranaka (Japan)
|MI
|Eijiro Shimizu (Japan)
|HOPPY team TSUCHIYA
|TBD (Base: GR Supra)
|25
|TBD
|YH
|TBD
|apr
|apr GR86 GT
|30
|Hiroaki Nagai (Japan)
|YH
|Hibiki Taira (Japan)
|Manabu Orido (Japan)
|apr LC500h GT
|31
|Kazuto Kotaka (Japan)
|BS
|Miki Koyama (Japan)
|Charlie Wurz (Austria)
|Saitama Green Brave
|Green Brave GR Supra GT
|52
|Hiroki Yoshida (Japan)
|BS
|Seita Nonaka (Japan)
|LM corsa
|Syntium LMcorsa LC500 GT
|60
|Hiroki Yoshimoto (Japan)
|DL
|Shunsuke Kohno (Japan)
|K-tunes Racing
|K-tunes RC F GT3
|96
|Morio Nitta (Japan)
|TBD
|Shinichi Takagi (Japan)
Tires: BS = Bridgestone, MI = Michelin, DL = Dunlop, YH = Yokohama
Only teams with confirmed third drivers are listed.
<Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship>
- Toyota GAZOO Racing Development (TGR-D) will supply the teams with 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder direct-injection gasoline turbo engines (TRD 01F).
- Kalle Rovanperä, Rikuto Kobayashi, and Charlie Wurz will participate in the races for the first time.
- TGR will supply engines to TEAM GOH, a team committed to developing drivers who can compete globally.
- TGR will review the structure of KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC, a team for driver/engineer/mechanic development.
|Team
|No.
|Driver
|REALIZE KONDO RACING
|3
|TBA
|4
|TBA
|KCMG*
|8
|Kenta Yamashita (Japan)
|69
|Kalle Rovanperä (Finland)
|NTT docomo Business ROOKIE
|14
|Nirei Fukuzumi (Japan)
|WECARS IMPUL with SDG
|19
|Zak O’Sullivan (U.K)
|VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
|36
|Sho Tsuboi (Japan)
|37
|Sacha Fenestraz (Argentina)
|SANKI VERTEX PARTNERS CERUMO・INGING
|38
|Sena Sakaguchi (Japan)
|39
|Toshiki Oyu (Japan)
|KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC
|7
|Kamui Kobayashi (Japan)
|28
|Rikuto Kobayashi (Japan)
|TEAM GOH
|53
|Charlie Wurz (Austria)
*Provisional
<Japanese Rally Championship>
- TGR will enter the MORIZO Challenge Cup (young-driver development category held within the JN3 class) with the GR Yaris.
- As in previous years, under team director Tomoyuki Shinkai (former TGR-WRJ driver through 2024), TGR will practice human resource development with its engineers and mechanics.
|Team
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing – WRJ
|Vehicle / Class
|GR YARIS / JN3 (MORIZO Challenge Cup)
|Main specifications
|Engine
|1.6-liter in-line 3-cylinder intercooler turbo
|Drive System
|GR-FOUR sport 4WD system
|Driver / Co-driver
|Mako Hirakawa / Ryo Tomimoto
<Nürburgring 24 Hours>
- TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing (TGRR) will compete with the aim of finishing the world’s toughest course with a GR Yaris that has been further refined through the 2025 entry.
|Team
|Vehicle
|Drivers
|TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing
|GR YARIS
|MORIZO
|Daisuke Toyoda
|Hiroaki Ishiura
|Kazuya Oshima
<Super Taikyu Series>
- TGR will enter the series with three mixed teams of professional drivers, its employees, and gentleman drivers to strengthen the cars.
- TGRR will accelerate the making of ever-better cars by fielding the same driver lineup as at the Nürburgring.
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing
|GR Corolla H2 concept
|MORIZO
|Daisuke Toyoda
|Hiroaki Ishiura
|Kazuya Oshima
|GR Team ORC Field
|GR Yaris M-concept
|Yasuhiro Ogura
|Masahiro Sasaki
|Takamitsu Matsui
|GR Team SPIRIT
|GR Yaris DAT Racing Concept
|Shunsuke Kohno
|Kenta Yamashita
|Tokiya Suzuki
<ARA National Championship>
- TGR will newly enter the ARA National Championship from Round 2 in 2026, with the aim of developing cars on North American roads and making ever-better motorsports-bred cars.
- The rally car based on GR Corolla will compete in the RC2 class (roughly equivalent to Rally2 level).
- The driver will be young American Seth Quintero, who will compete in ARA in parallel with W2RC.
- TGR’s employees will also participate as engineers and mechanics to conduct hands-on develoment of pit human resources.
|Team
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT)
|Vehicle / Class
|GR Corolla Rally RC2 / RC2
|Main specifications
|Engine
|1.6-liter in-line 3-cylinder turbocharged
|Drive System
|4WD
|Driver / Co-driver
|Seth Quintero / Topi Luhtinen
<W2RC>
- Akira Miura, who has competed in Dakar Rally’s T2 class with Toyota Auto Body, will conclude his entry with Toyota Auto Body at Dakar 2026. From Round 2 onward, he will compete in the T1 class with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing W2RC, with support from TGR. After Miura moves to the T1 class, Toyota Auto Body will continue to compete in the T2 classs, which is designated for vehicles that are based on production models.
|Team
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing – W2RC
|Vehicle / Class
|DKR GR Hilux / T1
|Main specifications
|Engine
|V35A production-spec
|Drive System
|4WD
|Driver / Co-driver
|Akira Miura / Armand Monleón
<KYOJO CUP>
- TGR will support the team entries and activities of female drivers with the aim of building an environment where female drivers can thrive in motorsports.
|Team
|Driver
|NTT docomo Business ROOKIE
|Mako Hirakawa (Japan)
|TOM’S*
|Aimi Saito (Japan)
|Hana Burton (U.S.)
|ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL with Dr.DRY*
|Rio Shimono (Japan)*
|KCMG*
|Miki Onaga (Japan)
|Rami Sasaki (Japan)
|OPTIMUS CERUMO・INGING
|Riona Tomishita (Japan)
|Kokoro Sato (Japan)
|AIWIN Re-Kobe*
|Itsumo Shiraishi (Japan)
*Provisional
<Driver Development>
１）TGR Driver Challenge Program (TGR-DC)
- TGR will continue its program to develop drivers capable of excelling in top categories worldwide.
- Across diverse challenges, TGR will create an environment that expand opportunities for drivers to maximize their abilities.
- TGR will support the following drivers in 2026.
-Kalle Rovanperä will race in the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship and Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy.
-Ritomo Miyata will compete in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.
-Jin Nakamura will enter the FIA Formula 3 Championship, and the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy (FRO) .
-Yuki Sano will compete in the Formula Regional European Championship (FREC) and Formula Regional Middle East Championship (FRMEC).
-Rikuto Kobayashi, and Charlie Wurz will race in the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship and SUPER GT.
-Kiyoshi Umegaki and Tokiya Suzuki will race in the Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship and SUPER GT.
-Oscar Wurz will race in the Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship.
|Driver
|Category
|Team (provisional)
|Kalle Rovanperä (Finland)
|Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship
|KCMG
|Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy
|Hitech
|Ritomo Miyata (Japan)
|FIA Formula 2 Championship
|Hitech
|Rikuto Kobayashi (Japan)
|Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship
|KDDI TGMGP TGR-DC
|SUPER GT (GT500)
|TGR TEAM KeePer CERUMO
|Charlie Wurz (Austria)
|Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship
|TEAM GOH
|SUPER GT (GT300)
|apr
|Miki Koyama (Japan)
|SUPER GT (GT300)
|apr
|Jin Nakamura (Japan)
|FIA Formula 3 Championship
|Hitech
|Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy
|Hitech
|Yuki Sano (Japan)
|Formula Regional European Championship
|R-ace GP
|Formula Regional Middle East Championship
|R-ace GP
|Kiyoshi Umegaki (Japan)
|Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship
|TOM‘S
|SUPER GT (GT300)
|CARGUY MKS RACING
|Tokiya Suzuki (Japan)
|Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship
|TOM‘S
|SUPER GT (GT300)
|TBD
|Oscar Wurz (Austria)
|Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship
|TOM‘S
|Yuzuki Miura (Japan)
|Formula Regional Japanese Championship
|TOM’S FORMULA
|Masana Muto (Japan)
|Formula Regional Japanese Championship
|TOM’S FORMULA
２）TGR-DC Racing School
- TGR will conduct training to develop professional drivers through the FIA-F4 Championship series in Japan.
- Details of the 2026 selection trials will be announced later. From the trial participants, outstanding and promising drivers will receive support for race entries in subsequent seasons.
［2026 TGR-DC Racing School Drivers］
(All drivers are Japanese)
|Driver
|Category
|Team
|Yuzuki Miura
|Japanese FIA-F4 Championship
|TGR-DC Racing School
|Masana Muto
|Masaki Hamabe
|Tomoki Terashima
|Buntaro Igarashi
|Ryo Sakai
３）WRC Challenge Program
- Based in Finland, TGR will conduct training in Europe to develop drivers and co-drivers who can excel in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)
- 2nd-generation driver Yuki Yamamoto will tackle a full WRC season with a Rally2 car.
- 3rd-generation drivers Shotaro Goto and Takumi Matsushita will step up to Rally2 class; 4th-generation drivers Rio Ogata and Kanta Yanaguida and co-driver Tomiya Maekawa will step up to Rally3 class.
- Hiroya Minowa and Zeal Jones from the 5th generation will newly participate in the program in 2026.
- Jasper Vaher (Estonia, 18) who will join the program and compete with a Rally2 car. TGR expands the program by welcoming a driver from outside Japan for the first time.
|Driver
|Category
|Team
|Yuki Yamamoto (Japan)
|Rally2
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team
|Shotaro Goto (Japan)
|Rally2
|Takumi Matsushita (Japan)
|Rally2
|Rio Ogata (Japan)
|Rally3
|Kanta Yanaguida (Japan)
|Rally3
|Tomiya Maekawa (Japan)*Co-driver
|Rally3
|Hiroya Minowa (Japan)
|Rally4
|Zeal Jones (Japan)
|Rally4
|Jasper Vaher (Estonia)
|Rally2
<Grass-root Motorsports>
TGR will collaborate with circuits and local governments nationwide to provide opportunities to enjoy the true appeal of cars—controlling them and enjoying driving. The team will also implement support for those who aim to take on the challenge of participatory motorsports, prioritizing the safety of all participants.
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR86/BRZ Cup
- A one-make series using GR86 / SUBARU BRZ (ZN8/ZD8), delivering exciting, close races thanks to minimal performance differences.
- Competing cars are the GR86 Cup Car Basic and SUBARU BRZ Cup Car Basic, available for purchase at Toyota and Subaru dealerships nationwide.
- Two series: Professional Series (for professional drivers) and Clubman Series (for ambitious drivers aiming for the top). The 2026 season plans seven rounds at seven major circuits nationwide.
Details: https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/86brz/
|Event
|Date
|Location
|Rd.1
|Sun, Apr 5
|Autopolis
|Rd.2
|Sat–Sun, May 16–17
|Sportsland SUGO
|Rd.3
|Sat–Sun, Jun 27–28
|Okayama International Circuit
|Rd.4
|Sat–Sun, Aug 8–9
|Tokachi Speedway
|Rd.5
|Sat–Sun, Sep 5–6
|Fuji Speedway
|Rd.6
|Sat–Sun, Oct 3–4
|Suzuka Circuit
|Rd.7
|Sat–Sun, Nov 21–22
|Mobility Resort Motegi
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Yaris Cup
- Competing cars are Yaris Cup Cars based on the Yaris with a 1.5-liter engine, and the series accept both MT vehicle and CVT vehicle entries. In 2026, the series will again be held nationwide, divided into five regional series to allow entrants to choose based on their place of residence, with enhanced support so first-time challengers can participate confidently.
- Some 2026 rounds will introduce a Novice Class for beginners, broadening entry options.
Details: https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/yariscup/
|Series
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Hokkaido
|Rd.1,2
|May 24 (Sun)
|Tokachi Speedway
|Rd.3
|Aug 9 (Sun)
|Tokachi Speedway
|Rd.4
|Sep 27 (Sun)
|Tokachi Speedway
|Tohoku
|Rd.1
|May 16 (Sat)
|Sportsland SUGO
|Rd.2
|Sep 13 (Sun)
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|Rd.3
|Oct 24–25 (Sat–Sun)
|Sportsland SUGO
|Kanto
|Rd.1
|Apr 25 (Sat)
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|Rd.2
|Jun 20 (Sat)
|Fuji Speedway
|Rd.3
|Nov 28 (Sat)
|Fuji Speedway
|Kansai
|Rd.1
|Apr 18–19 (Sat–Sun)
|Suzuka Circuit
|Rd.2
|Jun 28 (Sun)
|Okayama International Circuit
|Rd.3
|Nov 21–22 (Sat–Sun)
|Suzuka Circuit
|Kyushu
|Rd.1,2
|Apr 5 (Sun)
|Autopolis
|Rd.3
|Jul 25 (Sat)
|Autopolis
|Rd.4
|Nov 1 (Sun)
|Autopolis
|Special Round
|Dec 12 (Sat)
|Fuji Speedway
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Rally Challenge
- An introductory rally with beginner-friendly courses, allowing first-time entrants to easily enter with peace of mind.
- JAF NATIONAL B license holders can enter not only with a GR Yaris or GR86, but also with HEVs and AT vehicles such as Yaris and Aqua—welcoming rally beginners and female participants.
- In 2026, TGR plans 12 rounds nationwide, including a special round, enhancing support to build an environment where first-time challengers can participate with confidence.
Details: https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/rallychallenge/
2026 Series Event Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|Area
|Format
|Rd.1
|Mar 14–15
|Okinawa
|Okinawa Prefecture
|Standalone
|Rd.2
|Apr 18–19
|Yatsugatake Chino
|Nagano Prefecture
|Standalone
|Rd.3
|May 16–17
|Mt. Fuji Susono
|Shizuoka Prefecture
|Standalone
|Rd.4
|Jun 13–14
|Kanzaki & Yoshinogari
|Saga Prefecture
|Cup Event (Regional)
|Rd.5
|Jun 27–28
|Shibukawa Ikaho
|Gunma Prefecture
|Standalone
|Rd.6
|Jul 11–12
|Dinosaur Katsuyama
|Fukui Prefecture
|Standalone
|Rd.7
|Aug 22–23
|Akitakata
|Hiroshima Prefecture
|Standalone
|Rd.8
|Sep 12–13
|Rankoshi
|Hokkaido
|Standalone
|Rd.9
|Sep 26–27
|Lake Biwa Takashima
|Shiga Prefecture
|Standalone
|Rd.10
|Oct 10–11
|Rifu
|Miyagi Prefecture
|Cup Event (Regional)
|Rd.11
|Oct 24–25
|Takaoka Manyo
|Toyama Prefecture
|Standalone
|Special Round
|Nov 28–29
|Toyota
|Aichi Prefecture
|Standalone
2026 – Other Event Schedule
|Pre-event
|Feb 7–8
|Iwate
|Iwate Prefecture
|Standalone
<e-Motorsports>
- TGR will continue engaging in e-Motorsports activities to help create an environment where anyone can aspire to become a race car driver. Details will be announced once preparations are complete
