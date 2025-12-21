TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Exhibit at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) plans to exhibit at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026*1 to be held at Makuhari Messe (in Chiba City, Japan) for three days from January 9 to 11, 2026. TGR’s booth at the event will showcase TGR’s new GR GT and GR GT3 flagship models, as well as other vehicles and vehicle parts. The exhibition is to take place at Makuhari Messe’s North Hall alongside Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, and others, as Toyota Group members come together to boost excitement at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026. Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, is scheduled to appear at a media-only press conference planned for live-streaming*2 to the general public on January 9 starting at 9 a.m.
The GR GT and GR GT3, which world premiered on December 5, are to mark their first reveal to the general public by being exhibited at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026. As part of the event, both models are scheduled for demo runs on January 10.
Additionally, during the event’s three days, TGR plans to hold talk sessions featuring various personalities, as well as other vehicle demo runs. Detailed information on exhibited items, the talk sessions, the demo runs, and others can be found on the following special website.
https://toyotagazooracing.com/eventexhibition/tokyoautosalon/
Exhibited vehicles
This year’s TGR booth will showcase TGR’s new GR GT and GR GT3 flagship models. Plans include treating visitors to up-close and detailed viewing of cutaway models of Toyota’s first all-aluminum body frame and production-vehicle 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine, both of which are featured in the GR GT and GR GT3. The exhibit is to include several other vehicles, including the currently under-development GR Yaris MORIZO RR and GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition*3, as well as other concept models.
Other exhibits and event details
■ Merchandise: Sale of multiple items, including GR GT-related merchandise and merchandise offered for the first time
The TGR booth will feature a store offering official TGR merchandise that is planned to include 1/43 scale models of the Toyota 2000GT, Lexus LFA, and GR GT as a three-car set based on the currently airing television commercial “THE OVERTAKE”, as well as a 1/43 scale model of the GR GT3. Also to launch with this Tokyo Auto Salon are sales of sunglasses developed in collaboration with American eyewear brand Oakley and items newly developed in collaboration with American apparel brand New Era.
■ Renewed GR app: Release and downloadability of the “GR app” for supporting customers’ car lifestyles
On the occasion of Tokyo Auto Salon 2026, the current official TGR “GR Passport” app is to relaunch as the “GR app”, downloadable from January 9. The renewed app is planned to be packed with features that support the car lifestyles of GR-vehicle owners and enhance their love of the GR brand. Specifically, in addition to the features of the current “GR Passport”, the “GR app” is designed to make various aspects of car lifestyles more exciting. It is to feature a “Home Garage” function and a system that allows users to heighten their in-app rank through vehicle and/or parts purchases and event participation, ultimately exchanging such for various benefits, as well as the ability to submit purchasing lottery applications, among other functions. Details are to be forthcoming.
■ GR Heritage Parts: Exhibit of prototypes of parts slated for release in 2026
GR Heritage Parts on display are to include the prototype of a dashboard for the A80 Supra, combined with the currently available reproduced and reissued A80 gauge-area panel. Also planned for exhibit are the 4A-GE engine cylinder head and cylinder block, due for release in May 2026 for the AE86, as well as several reproduced and reissued parts for the A70 Supra, A80 Supra, and Land Cruiser.
■ GR Parts: Exhibit of “GR PERFORMANCE SOFTWARE” with an expanded Circuit Mode
To be on display in an experience format is “GR PERFORMANCE SOFTWARE”, a new GR Parts product that expands the functionality of the Circuit Mode currently installed on certain currently available vehicle models, allowing enjoyable driving that brings out a user’s beloved car’s full potential in a wider range of situations. A large number of GR Parts, including those already scheduled for release, are also to be displayed, accompanied by reference displays of parts currently under development.
■ Talk session and demo runs: Scheduled runs of the GR GT, GR GT3, and rally cars
The talk sessions are to comprise various segments featuring Morizo and TGR drivers active in Japan and abroad. Outside, demo runs of the GR GT, GR GT3, and rally cars are scheduled, with the GR GT and GR GT3 being driven in public for the first time ever*4. *5
*1For an overview and details of Tokyo Auto Salon 2026, please see: https://www.tokyoautosalon.jp/2026/.
*2The livestream can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/live/AodXo4f46Fg
*3The names of under-development vehicle models are subject to change.
*4Excluding promotional footage
*5All exbihits are subject to change without notice.
