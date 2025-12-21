TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Exhibit at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) plans to exhibit at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026*1 to be held at Makuhari Messe (in Chiba City, Japan) for three days from January 9 to 11, 2026. TGR’s booth at the event will showcase TGR’s new GR GT and GR GT3 flagship models, as well as other vehicles and vehicle parts. The exhibition is to take place at Makuhari Messe’s North Hall alongside Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, and others, as Toyota Group members come together to boost excitement at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026. Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, is scheduled to appear at a media-only press conference planned for live-streaming*2 to the general public on January 9 starting at 9 a.m.

The GR GT and GR GT3, which world premiered on December 5, are to mark their first reveal to the general public by being exhibited at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026. As part of the event, both models are scheduled for demo runs on January 10.

Additionally, during the event’s three days, TGR plans to hold talk sessions featuring various personalities, as well as other vehicle demo runs. Detailed information on exhibited items, the talk sessions, the demo runs, and others can be found on the following special website.

https://toyotagazooracing.com/eventexhibition/tokyoautosalon/