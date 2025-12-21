Toyota Aims to Begin Selling U.S.-Made Vehicles in Japan from 2026

The Camry sedan combines sophisticated design with comfort, while boasting outstanding fuel efficiency. This global Toyota model has remained a top seller in the United States for many years. The Highlander is a three-row SUV popular with families, featuring a spacious interior and excellent off-road ability that can handle anything from city driving to the great outdoors. Toyota has decided to reintroduce these two models, which were previously sold in the Japanese market until 2023 and 2007 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Tundra pickup truck―with its tremendous power and towing capacity, alongside exceptional quality, durability, and reliability―is the very embodiment of American culture. As lifestyles diversify and people increasingly seek adventures in nature, Toyota believes that Japanese customers will also embrace the unique appeal of the Tundra that sets it apart from other models.

Toyota will continue making preparations toward delivering these three models to Japanese customers from 2026 onward.