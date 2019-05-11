Sport Illustrated uses Sth Australia location for Covershoot with US Model Camille Kostek

As any swimsuit model will tell you right away, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is the pinnacle swimsuit magazine to be featured in. It’s long been considered to be at the very top of the category and is to Swimsuit as Playboy is to nude glamour.

So for a model to land a covershoot with the global publisher is quite the big deal!

We’re pleased to report that one of our own has made grade and has also scored a cover shoot for the September 2019 edition; not one of our models though .. but our location of Kangaroo Island in South Australia !

The South Australian Tourism Commission calls this a major coup in tourism as they expect this shoot to raise the profile of the area and boost international visitor numbers to Kangaroo Island. Swimsuit Illustrated has a readership of over 70 million globally so it was certainly a good partnership!

Ofcourse the model herself, is USA born model and entertainment reporter Camille Kostek.

Camille started her career as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots Cheerleaders, however in 2015 she left cheerleading to start a true modelling career. Since then, she’s represented many brands that include Dune Jewelry, Equinox Fitness and Nissan.

Camille became known to SI in 2017 when she walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion Show at the 2017 Miami Beach Swim Week to help launch its first ever swimwear line. In 2018, she returned to the Miami Beach Swim week show to do the same again.



