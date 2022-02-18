Blanchard Racing Team has taken the covers off Tim Slade’s 2022 challenger.

The Melbourne squad returns in 2022 for its second season as a standalone team following its 2021 debut.

The team has also retained Slade, who finished 12th overall last season.

Blanchard family business CoolDrive Auto Parts will again take naming rights of the #3 Ford.

Slade and team owner Tim Blanchard ended 2021 with a top 10 finish at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

The team’s 2022 livery also features a special reflective vinyl which debuted at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2021.

BRT also welcomes new engine supplier Herrod Performance, having previously used Tickford powerplants.

“After our foundation year, BRT is now in a fantastic position to start building on what we established and apply what we have learnt moving forward,” Blanchard said. “Last year was about setting the standards and looking for consistency. “I think we found that after our first few events, finishing with 14 top 10 results from the last 20 races, now it is about how we fine-tune what we do to continue to improve.

“We have not sat still over the off-season; there has been a huge progress phase in designing our own pit boom, changing to Herrod Performance Engines and several other development items we have been working on. “Partnering with Herrod Performance Engines is exciting, we believe they share a similar approach to BRT. “With the Gen3 program moving along in the background, we see starting this relationship now as an important change to be on the front foot for 2023. “Rob Herrod and Ryan Story, through Dick Johnson Racing, have been extremely supportive and helpful in making this all happen, which we are very thankful for. “Tim enters his second season in the same car with the same crew, and that stability should provide plenty of confidence to start the season strongly.”

Slade added: “To be honest I would have preferred to keep racing than have another three months off between events, especially given the interrupted program we’ve experienced over the last couple of years. “The break has given us time to develop some things on the car though, so I’m excited for that. “The livery is obviously the same with the exception of a few new team partner logos. “I think the car has looked amazing from day dot, so if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. “I’m excited for the year ahead and look forward to building on the solid foundation we formed in our rookie year last year.”

Slade and BRT will attend pre-season testing at Winton Motor Raceway next week.