A new-look Gen3 Camaro ZL1 Supercar prototype will feature in the upcoming visit to Tasmania.

The prototype Camaro has been handed a livery makeover, with the car taking on a new ‘stealth’ black livery.

It’s a marked change from the silver scheme first unveiled at last year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

There, the Chevrolet Racing brand name was uncovered, and it will feature prominently on the new livery.

The Gen3 Camaro and Ford Mustang will make their racing debuts in the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

Fans will be offered the chance to win a hot lap in the new prototypes at Symmons Plains.

Drivers will join Tasmania’s LAFM for a live broadcast at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania from 2:00pm to 6:00pm on Thursday March 24.

Chris Payne, General Manager Chevrolet Racing, said the new black livery takes the brand’s motorsport identity in Australia to another level.

“The new black livery design amps up the stealth factor another notch for the Camaro,” Payne said. “Chevrolet Racing is the new heart for the fans who have followed and celebrated more than 50 years of Holden success in touring car racing.”

The NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint will also feature on-track Gen3 prototype demonstrations.

Every session of the NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint will be broadcast live on Foxtel (Fox Sports 506) and streamed on Kayo.