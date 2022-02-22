|
– Appearing in Edition 96 – The Sexy 2022 Edition
CoverGirl
– Jasmin –
Jasmin – AutoBabes Edition 96
<< Previous Next >>
________________________________________________________________
See More of Jasmin un-censored in Edition 96 , and her PlayboyPlus Profile !
________________________________________________________________
|
Model
Jasmin
________________
StarSign
Cancer
________________
Country of Origin
Germany
________________
Career Highlight
Appearing in PlayboyPlus.
________________
Greatest Passion
My absolute passion is modelling! I love posing nude!
________________
Most adventurous thing I’ve done
Immigrating to Italy when I was 18, without anyone else and totally alone!
________________
In my free time
I love sports! They are very important to me
________________
Likes
Posing Nude
________________
DisLikes
Rude people
________________
Greatest Ambition
To be successful as a model and continue to work with PlayboyPlus!
________________
Appears in
Feature Model. Edition 96
________________
Be the first to comment