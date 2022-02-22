Pic of the Day; Jasmin Features in Edition 96 – The Sexy 2022 Edition

Appearing in Edition 96 – The Sexy 2022 Edition

CoverGirl
– Jasmin –
Jasmin – AutoBabes Edition 96 


Model
Jasmin
StarSign
Cancer
Country of Origin
Germany
Career Highlight
Appearing in PlayboyPlus.
Greatest Passion
My absolute passion is modelling! I love posing nude!
Most adventurous thing I’ve done  
Immigrating to Italy when I was 18, without anyone else and totally alone!
In my free time
I love sports! They are very important to me
Likes
Posing Nude
DisLikes
Rude people
Greatest Ambition
To be successful as a model and continue to work with PlayboyPlus!
Appears in
Feature Model. Edition 96
