Pic of the Day; Tanya Renee Features in Edition 80 – The Exotic Beauty Edition

06/04/2019 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 80 – The Exotic Beauty Edition

FeatureGirl
– Tanya Renee –
Tanya Renee ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 80


________________________________________________________________

See more of Tanya in Edition 80


________________________________________________________________

Model
Tanya Renee
________________

StarSign
Cancer
________________

Country of Origin
USA
________________

Career Highlight
Playboy Sweden & South Africa, + Celebs.Tv
________________

If you were a Car
I’d be a Rolls Royce because they’re majestic and beautiful.
________________

Favourite Car
Rolls Royce
________________

Romance
I like guys who are ambitious and know what they want, but also with a good sense of humour.
________________

Likes
Travel & Humour !
________________

DisLikes
Liars!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To travel the world and be successful as a model 🙂

________________

Appears in
Edition 80 Feature Girl
_________________

