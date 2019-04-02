Flashback Pic of the Day; Lana Dealessi Appears On Cover of Edition 57 – The Boundless Beauty Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 57 – The Boundless Beauty Edition
CoverGirl
– Lana Dealessi –
Boundless Beauty ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 57
________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________
|
________________
Model
Lana Dealessi
________________
StarSign
Aquarius
________________
Country of Origin
Italy
________________
Career Highlight
Modelling with Katie Price, Jordan and shooting with JTB Studios. Appearing twice in autobabes.com.au
________________
If I were a Car
Mercedes SLK ! Because it’s got class !
________________
Best travel location
I love to party in Vegas, USA. It’s guaranteed good times !
________________
Biggest Turn-On
Candle lit dinner, meaningful conversation and good eye contact !
________________
Likes
Travel, modelling and acting, dancing the night away!
________________
DisLikes
Sharks, I feel bad for disliking them as they’re misunderstood really !
________________
Greatest Ambition
To live life to the fullest !
________________
Appears in
Edition 36 & 57, Cover Girl
_________________
