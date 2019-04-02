Flashback Pic of the Day; Lana Dealessi Appears On Cover of Edition 57 – The Boundless Beauty Edition

Appearing in Edition 57 – The Boundless Beauty Edition

CoverGirl
– Lana Dealessi –
Boundless Beauty ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 57


See more of Lana in Edition 57 ..

https://autobabes.com.au/edition-57-the-boundless-beauty-edition/

And in Edition 36 ..
https://autobabes.com.au/edition-36-the-international-edition-mar-2011/

Model
Lana Dealessi
StarSign
Aquarius
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlight
Modelling with Katie Price, Jordan and shooting with JTB Studios. Appearing twice in autobabes.com.au
If I were a Car
Mercedes SLK ! Because it’s got class !
Best travel location
I love to party in Vegas, USA. It’s guaranteed good times !
Biggest Turn-On
Candle lit dinner, meaningful conversation and good eye contact !
Likes
Travel, modelling and acting, dancing the night away!
DisLikes
Sharks, I feel bad for disliking them as they’re misunderstood really !
Greatest Ambition
To live life to the fullest !
Appears in
Edition 36 & 57, Cover Girl
